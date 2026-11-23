To spot November’s Beaver Moon, around the time the porch lights come on, look past them. If the sky is clear, you might catch a copper-colored moon hanging so low it seems it could get caught in the tree branches. Wait a little longer, and it’ll look smaller and whiter, even though the moon itself has barely changed.

The Beaver Moon is slightly closer to Earth than a typical full moon, and a trick of perspective makes it look abnormally large. To find it at its largest, look east around sunset on Nov. 23 or 24, 2026. It reaches its full phase on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9:53 a.m. EST and, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory, will look nearly full on both evenings.

When and How to See the 2026 Beaver Supermoon

For an evening view, go out around sunset on Nov. 23 or 24 and face east. A park or an open stretch of waterfront will give you a clearer view of the horizon, but check your local moonrise times before heading out.

NASA counts the Beaver Moon as the first of three consecutive supermoons, with the next two arriving in December and January. The moon’s orbit is slightly oval, and a supermoon happens when the full phase falls near its closest approach to Earth, called a perigee.

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Although the actual change in size is subtle, if the moon looks enormous at the horizon, what you’re seeing is something known as the moon illusion. According to NASA, the moon illusion is a trick of perception that makes the moon look bigger near the horizon than it does higher in the sky. Scientists are still working out why our brains see it this way.

Read More: Newly Discovered 'Once-in-a-Century' Moon Crater Larger Than Two Football Fields

Why Is November’s Full Moon Called the Beaver Moon?

By late fall, beavers in colder climates have stocked an underwater pantry. They stash branches on the bottom of a pond, where their food stays within reach even after ice closes over the surface. The Smithsonian National Zoo describes the pond as a natural refrigerator that keeps the stems cold through winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac ties the Beaver Moon name to this shift into winter and to the North American fur trade, when trappers sought beavers for their thick winter pelts. Other names mark different seasonal changes, like the Algonquin Whitefish Moon, which marks the time when the fish spawn.

How to See December’s Geminids Meteor Shower and Christmas Eve Supermoon

Circle Dec. 13-14, 2026 on your calendar for the Geminids. According to the International Meteor Organization, a thin crescent moon leaves the sky relatively dark for one of the year’s stronger meteor showers. For a late-evening look, head out around 10 p.m. local time and pick a spot away from streetlights.

The Dec. 21, 2026 winter solstice brings the Northern Hemisphere its shortest day of the year, and the Ursid meteor shower peaks that night into Dec. 22.

December’s Cold Moon is the closest full moon of 2026, at roughly 221,700 miles from Earth. It’s officially full at 8:28 p.m. EST on Dec. 23, 2026, but it’ll still look nearly round on Christmas Eve. If you’re already out that night looking at holiday lights, give the eastern horizon a glance to see the last full moon of the year.

Read More: Hidden Lunar Volcano Suggests the Moon Once Had an Earth-Like Magnetic Field

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