Not Ready for a Knee Replacement? A Minimally Invasive Procedure May Ease Chronic Pain Without Joint Replacement

For millions of people living with knee osteoarthritis, treatment options can feel frustratingly limited. Patients often cycle through pain medications, physical therapy, and injections, only to face the possibility of a total knee replacement when those approaches stop working.

However, a growing minimally invasive procedure called genicular artery embolization (GAE) may provide a middle ground — and early results suggest it could offer lasting relief.

Originally developed in Japan a little over a decade ago, GAE works by targeting inflammation inside the knee rather than replacing the joint itself. Researchers say the outpatient treatment is showing encouraging results, with some patients reporting pain reduction that lasts for years.

“GAE is a promising minimally invasive procedure that may fill that spot for people who have failed conservative treatments but are not yet ready to have a major surgery,” said Leigh Casadaban, a vascular interventional radiologist from the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, in a press release.

How Genicular Artery Embolization Works

GAE aims to reduce the inflammation responsible for chronic knee pain. During the procedure, interventional radiologists use imaging guidance to navigate a tiny catheter through the femoral artery and into blood vessels surrounding the knee.

Once they reach the targeted genicular arteries, doctors release microscopic beads to block abnormal blood flow feeding inflamed tissue. By decreasing circulation to those areas, the procedure can reduce swelling and pain.

The treatment generally takes between one and two hours and is performed under conscious sedation. Patients are monitored for several hours afterward before returning home the same day, with most only needing a few days of reduced activity.

Doctors say people with mild-to-moderate osteoarthritis appear to benefit the most, while those with advanced disease may experience shorter-lasting improvement.

“The theory is that GAE reduces inflammation inside the knee joint, and symptom relief can last years,” explained Casadaban. “In the U.S., we now have two-year data, which shows that if you have a good response, pain relief can last two years. That really speaks to the theory that we’re hopefully modifying something in the joint.”

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How Does GAE Compare to Total Knee Replacement?

So far, the procedure has produced promising outcomes. According to researchers, almost three-quarters of patients experience dramatic improvements.

“We find about 70% of patients have phenomenal results. They cut their pain scores in half, sometimes more. We have a few patients with no pain at all after the procedure,” said Casadaban. “Patients that have tried a lot of other treatments and haven’t had pain relief are happy to get back to their normal activities.”

Some patients who previously underwent total knee replacement on one leg and later received GAE on the opposite knee reported nearly identical outcomes almost a year after treatment.

The Future of Treatment May Extend Beyond Knees

Osteoarthritis affects millions of people worldwide and remains one of the leading causes of chronic pain and disability. Although doctors currently use GAE primarily for knee osteoarthritis, researchers are already investigating whether the same technique could help treat other painful inflammatory conditions.

Early efforts are exploring applications for frozen shoulder, tennis elbow, and plantar fasciitis. If those studies prove successful, the procedure could eventually become part of a broader strategy for managing chronic joint pain without invasive surgery.

For patients stuck between conservative therapies and joint replacement, that possibility could represent an entirely new chapter in pain management.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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