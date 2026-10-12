Nordic Diet May Help Extend Your Lifespan by Adding Whole Grains and Berries to Your Plate 

The Mediterranean diet has grown immensely popular for its emphasis on plant-based foods and olive oil, but another regional diet with roots in Europe may bring its own benefits to the table. The Nordic diet, based on foods commonly eaten across the Nordic countries, provides its own spin on healthy eating by promoting whole grains, berries, and rapeseed oil.

A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has done a deep dive into the Nordic diet, simulating its long-term health impact based on 24-years worth of data from the Swedish population.

The findings indicate that although the Nordic diet may not significantly move the needle in terms of liver health as previously thought, it can still lower the risk of mortality compared to normal diets; this suggests that the Nordic diet supports overall health with a different, yet similarly valuable take on nutrition compared to the Mediterranean diet.

Read More: 4 Science-Backed Diets to Improve Your Health

Nordic Diet Vs. Mediterranean Diet

The Nordic diet, like the Mediterranean diet, is centered around sustainable eating habits that mostly consist of plant-based foods. A 2021 study in Frontiers in Nutrition writes that the two diets “share more similarities than differences.”

In addition to their emphasis on plant-based foods, both diets promote moderate amounts of fish, eggs, and small amounts of dairy, while limiting intake of processed foods, sweets, and red meat, according to Harvard Health.

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The two diets feature slightly different foods based on crops grown in their respective regions; those who adhere to the Mediterranean diet might find themselves eating more leafy greens, tomatoes, and citrus fruits for produce, and getting whole grains from quinoa, brown rice, and whole-wheat pasta.

Those who follow the Nordic diet more closely would instead eat more root vegetables (beets, carrots, turnips), berries, and cold-hardy grains like rye, barley, and oats.

Perhaps the single greatest disparity between the two diets is what kind of oil they use: Mediterranean typically uses extra virgin olive oil, while Nordic uses rapeseed oil (or canola oil, as it’s called in the U.S. and Canada).

Evaluating the Nordic Diet's Health Effects

While the Nordic diet is believed to positively impact health in many ways — including potentially improving heart health and lowering risk of type 2 diabetes — it didn’t come onto the scene until the 2010s, according to a 2022 article published in The Conversation.

The Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, has been studied since the 1950s and 60s, and so its benefits for heart health are more widely known among researchers.

The new study aimed not just to assess the Nordic diet’s impact on overall health, but also to hone in on its effects on the liver.

The decision to focus on liver health was inspired by a previous 12-month randomized controlled trial in which the Nordic diet was shown to reduce liver fat and improve liver function markers in Swedish adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. However, the new study’s authors write that it’s still unknown whether these short-term effects translate to a lower risk of more advanced stages of liver disease.

The new study looked for answers using data from around 64,000 Swedish adults based on two prior population studies. The participants from these prior studies completed lifestyle and food frequency questionnaires three times over 24 years.

The authors of the new study additionally reviewed hospital stay records, cancer registries, and death registries to identify the number of participants who developed serious liver disease or died during the 24-year period; they found 405 cases of serious liver disease and 29,255 deaths among participants.

Benefiting Health on the Whole

With this data, the researchers then simulated the effect that either a Nordic diet or official dietary guidelines separately created by the Nordic Council of Ministers would’ve had on these patients.

This “hypothetical” trial based on the researchers’ modeling showed that the Nordic diet didn’t significantly lower the risk of serious liver disease; participants who would’ve stuck to the Nordic diet had a 0.53 percent risk of developing liver disease, while those following the Nordic Council of Ministers’ dietary guidelines (which mainly differed in portion sizes) had a 0.70 percent risk, and those who hadn’t changed their diet at all had a 0.64 percent risk.

Based on these results, the Nordic diet essentially didn’t offer any major advantage in preventing serious liver disease. However, the results did show that the diet reduced the modeled 24-year risk of death by 2.67 percentage points.

So while the Nordic diet may not be as much of a game-changer for liver health as once thought, the foods it encourages people to eat are still likely to improve health across the board.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Is the Mediterranean Diet Healthy?

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