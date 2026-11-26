When a local employee brought a young female snake to Arthur Tiutenko and his team of zoologists, he thought it was a Dasypeltis atra – a species more commonly known as the African egg-eating snake or the montane egg-eater.

These snakes are frequently found in Ethiopia and are so named after their penchant for eggs. But a few clues suggested that all was not quite as it seemed.

First, the location. Prior to this incident, no montane egg-eaters had been found in southern Ethiopia’s Harenna Forest. Second, the appearance. There was a white patch on the snake’s throat not seen in others of the species. Third, the unusual mating behaviors researchers observed when she was placed with a male montane egg-eater.

In the end, it turned out she was not a D. atra but a new species of snake entirely.

The species, which has since been named Dasypeltis albigularis or white-throated egg-eater, has been described in the journal Herpetozoa — and if the researchers’ hunches are confirmed, there may be several more new species to follow.

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How the Snake Species Differ

Dasypeltis albigularis sp. nov. (Image Credit: Arthur Tiutenko et al., 2026/ CC BY)

Reseachers initially branded the juvenile D. atra because of her black coloring. However, there were some key visual differences: the skin that peeked through her scales appeared bluish, and her throat bore a distinctive white patch. She also had white speckles on her head and a loreal scale on her left side, which are not typically seen in members of the Dasypeltis genus.

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To find out whether these differences resulted from a mutation or were inherited, they paired the specimen with a male montane egg-eater. This meeting took place in 2022, three years after her discovery, once she had reached sexual maturity.

After a mammoth 15-hour copulation session (which is entirely usual for this genus), she was fertilized. Almost seven months (which is unusually long for this genus), she laid a clutch of 19 eggs, 17 of which were the correct color, shape, and size, and presumed to be fertile.

But, surprisingly, just one of those eggs hatched.

Things got stranger. The female hatchling possessed traits from both parents, including a bluish tint similar to, but darker than, her mother’s and a “missing” loreal scale like her father's. She reached sexual maturity in just eight months, roughly half the time expected for members of her genus, and deposited her eggs less than three months after fertilization.

The team also noted unusual mating behavior on the part of the male snake, who no longer showed any interest in the first female but did pursue others of his species and his own daughter.

Finding a New Species of Egg-Eater

A genetic analysis confirmed the researchers’ suspicions. The snake was an individual from an entirely new species of snake, now called D. albigularis or white-throated egg-eater.

The species is described as a dark-grey or blackish snake with a white patch on its throat and white speckles on its head. Females can grow to lengths of 35 inches (90 centimeters), while males are a little shorter at 24 inches (60 centimeters).

Perhaps the snake’s most unusual feature is an extended vertebra that reaches into its esophagus and works like a built-in egg peeler: bones slice open the eggshell, muscle contractions push the egg through to the stomach, and the shell is discarded through the mouth.

This is helpful as its diet is entirely made up of eggs. Hatchlings feast on small eggs from tiny bird species, while a full-grown female can gorge on prey the size of a small chicken egg.

Currently, the white-throated egg-eater’s only known habitat is Harenna Forest, which is located on Ethiopia’s Bale Mountains and is most famous for producing the plants responsible for arabica coffee. But it might not be the only new species to call the tropical cloud forest home.

Tiutenko and his team believe there may be a few other new species on the cards and are currently in the process of investigating three egg-eating snakes with black, red, and patterned coloring.

Read More: This Snake Rolls at 8 Miles Per Hour to Escape Predators, but Its Head Stays Pointed Forward

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