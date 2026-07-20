skip to main content

Newly Discovered Saqqara Tombs Preserve a 3,000-Year-Old Family Record

Learn how inscriptions inside three rock-cut tombs preserve the families, careers, and foreign connections of ancient Egyptian officials.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Tombs at the Necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt
Tombs at the Necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt, are not associated with the new findings. (Image Credit: Lina Badeka/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

One of three newly discovered tombs at Saqqara preserves the names of three generations of one family. The inscriptions identify a merchant called Paremwia, also known as Samut, along with his wife, mother, and four sons.

Paremwia held the title Great Merchant of the Estate of Ptah. His wife, Tuwi, was called Lady of the House, while his mother, Atibyu, held the title Singer of Amun. The walls also record the names of his four sons.

An Egyptian archaeological mission discovered Paremwia’s tomb with two others during excavations in the Bubasteion Necropolis. Cut into the eastern side of a rocky cliff, all three tombs date to the New Kingdom, which lasted from roughly 1550 B.C.E. to 1069 B.C.E, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Archaeologists identified the tomb owners, their relatives, and their positions by reading hieroglyphic inscriptions preserved on the walls.

In a translated press release, Hisham El-Leithy, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the inscriptions help reconstruct the lives of the tomb owners and restore parts of their histories that had remained buried for thousands of years.

Read More: Nearly 4,000 Years Ago, Egyptian Princesses Took Bows and Blades to Their Graves and May Have Used Them in Life

New Kingdom Tombs at Saqqara Record Powerful Officials

Saqqara is an archaeological site on the west bank of the Nile, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of central Cairo. It forms part of the wider ancient Memphite necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the name Saqqara most likely derives from Sokar, the god associated with the necropolis.

Another newly discovered tomb belonged to Mentuhotep, a high-ranking official from the early New Kingdom. Amr El-Tayeb, director general of the Saqqara archaeological site, explains that its northern walls depict people carrying offerings and hunting, along with a large image of Mentuhotep seated beside his mother, Ahhotep.

Inscriptions identify Mentuhotep as Hereditary Prince, Mayor, Royal Seal Bearer, Administrator, Overseer of Foreign Lands, and Overseer of the Army of Khabeshet. He also held the title He Who Pleases the Ruler’s Heart.

According to El-Tayeb, the family scene reflects Mentuhotep’s high social standing, while the titles indicate that he held senior roles in both government and the military.

An Ancient Egyptian Inscription Points Toward Northern Syria

The third tomb belonged to Nehesy. Although it is poorly preserved, surviving inscriptions identify him as Supervisor of the House. They also name his wife, Neferptah, who held the title Lady of the House.

Part of a column contains hieroglyphs referring to a military commander returning from Naharin, a region in northern Syria. The reference helps confirm the tomb’s New Kingdom date and adds evidence of Egypt’s relations with the Near East.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt became a major empire during the New Kingdom, with its territory extending south into Nubia and north into what is now Syria. The reference to a commander returning from Naharin fits a period when Egyptian rulers conducted military campaigns and competed for control in the Levant.

Excavations Will Continue at the Bubasteion Necropolis

Archaeologists plan to return to Mentuhotep’s unfinished burial shaft during the next excavation season. They hope it will provide more information about Ahhotep, the family’s history, and its role in ancient Egyptian government.

Work will also continue in other unexplored parts of the necropolis. The inscriptions have identified the people connected to the three tombs, but parts of their histories may still remain below the surface.

Read More: Nearly 1,800-Year-Old Kohl Bottle Found in Roman York May Have Been Carried From Egypt

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Researching the deaths of the Medici brothers

A Medici Duke's 1587 Death Fueled Centuries of Poisoning Rumors, Now Ancient DNA Points to Malaria

professor holding an ancient roman statue

Archaeologist Turns Over a Stone and Finds a Roman Guardian Hidden Near Hadrian’s Wall for 1,600 Years

Sunken ship in murky water

First Close-Up Images of Quest, Ernest Shackleton's Last Ship, Reveal Ghost Nets Covering the Wreck

Murals of 10K-2 showing scribe portrait of the king

Ancient Maya Mathematician "White-Chested Fox" Receives First Known Credit for Formula Linking Venus and Mars

Valley of Kings in Egypt

A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

various gold jewels and artifacts

First Ancient DNA Analysis of the Iron Age Golden Man Suggests Elite Status Was Passed Down Through Family Lines

medieval church ruins

Sweden’s Medieval Graves Placed Children With Unrelated Adults, Including Infant Girls Buried Among Men

Mammoth skull and large curved tusks show the Ice Age megafauna that may have shaped the Early Paleoindian diet.

Early Americans Got Nearly 98 Percent of Their Calories From Mammoths and Other Large Mammals

H. floresiensis Fossil Skull in a museum

Hobbit-Like Hominins May Have Scavenged Komodo Dragons' Leftovers Instead of Hunting Big Game

Illustration of Hannibal forces fighting with the assistance of elephants

Hannibal's War Elephants May Hold the Key to a 2,000-Year-Old Alpine Mystery — and Why They Outlasted His Men

a small sea shell by a silver coin

Neanderthals and Modern Humans May Have Shared a Shell-Collecting Tradition in Türkiye for 20,000 Years

Viking ship carved into a cliff

Ancient Boat Carvings Suggest Bronze Age Europe Was More Connected Than We Thought

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe