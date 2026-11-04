Newly Discovered Brittle Star Species Found Beside a 9.5-Million-Year-Old Whale Fall 

When a beaked whale sank to the bottom of the ancient North Sea some 9.5 million years ago, it delivered a sudden windfall to the animals living in the mud. The whale’s jaw and backbone would eventually turn up in a clay pit in southern Denmark. But to find out what might have gathered around the carcass, researchers had to sift through the dirt right next to the bones.

Hidden in that sediment were tiny skeletal plates from a previously unknown species of brittle star, a long-armed relative of starfish. Brittle stars turn up around sunken whale carcasses all the time today — but the Danish fossils, described in Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie – Abhandlungen, may be the first evidence that they did the same millions of years ago.

“We interpret the site as a shallow-water whale fall at a stage when enrichment from the carcass supported opportunistic animals,” said Mette Elstrup in a press release. “The discovery therefore adds a rare fossil perspective on how animals responded to a large food source on an ancient shallow-water seabed.”

Read More: If Managed Properly, Whale and Dolphin Carcasses Can Benefit Coastal Ecosystems

How Tiny Fossils Point To an Ancient Whale Fall

Denmark’s Gram Clay Pit has yielded fossil whale skeletons and enormous megalodon vertebrae, but the brittle stars took a little more work to spot.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Researchers washed and sieved sediment collected during the 2018 excavation of a beaked whale’s lower jaw and vertebrae. They picked out the smallest fossils under a microscope, then used a scanning electron microscope to examine some of them in finer detail. Features on the skeletal plates gave the team enough to identify a new species, Ophiura huebnerjenseni.

“Only three samples taken directly beside the whale bones contained brittle-star remains. Samples from the same layer farther from the skeleton, and other comparison samples, yielded none,” said lead author Ben Thuy.

What a Dead Whale Offered Life on the Seafloor

This observation left the team with some questions: Could currents have swept the plates up against the bones, or did the mud right around the whale simply preserve them better?

Luckily, the answer also could be found in the studied sediment.

“We considered whether currents had simply concentrated the plates around the bones, or whether local chemical conditions had helped preserve them. However, sea-urchin fragments of comparable size and mineral composition occurred in every sample studied. This makes a preservation-only explanation less likely and supports the interpretation that the brittle stars lived on or close to the whale carcass,” explained Thuy.

A whale fall begins when a dead whale settles on the seabed. Suddenly, the carcass concentrates a huge supply of food in one spot. That can draw animals from the surrounding seafloor, which is what the team suspects happened at Gram.

A Brittle Star Named for Two Heavy Metal Music Founders

The species name honors Holger Hübner and Thomas Jensen, who founded Germany’s Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival.

“The clay that accumulated on the bottom of the ancient North Sea not only preserved the remains of a 9.5-million-year-old brittle star, but it also turns Wacken Open Air into the muddy battlefield renowned by metalheads worldwide,” said Lea Numberger-Thuy.

In Denmark, that ancient seabed kept a record of who showed up after a whale sank. In Germany, it may be the reason metal fans pack their boots.

Read More: How Whales Die — and the Remarkable Life Their Bodies Support Afterward

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: