A young bipedal dinosaur living in what is now South Africa was growing like a weed over 200 million years ago, weighing a whopping 880 pounds at only its third year of growth. And if it had survived into adulthood, the dinosaur may have grown to weigh multiple tons.

This larger-than-life species, Nyana rooiwalensis, has now been described for the first time in a new Royal Society Open Science study. After analyzing a near-complete skull of the species and comparing its bone measurements with those of other dinosaurs, scientists determined that Nyana would have been one of the largest juvenile dinosaurs known from the Late Triassic.

As such a gargantuan species, Nyana could provide insight into the development of gigantism in sauropodomorphs — long-necked dinosaurs like the iconic Brachiosaurus and Diplodocus — that emerged later.

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A Pivotal Sauropodomorph Skull

A partial skeleton of Nyana was first discovered in 2018 in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, collected from the Elliot Formation, which records a 30-million-year interval spanning the Late Triassic to the Early Jurassic.

The Elliot Formation contains evidence of many non-avian dinosaurs, but sauropodomorphs are the most abundant; while isolated bones and more complete sauropodomorph skeletons have been found there, skulls are far less common, and most originate from the formation's Early Jurassic portion.

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According to the new study, Late Triassic sauropodomorph cranial material is also relatively scarce worldwide, making the discovery of Nyana especially valuable.

Growing Up So Fast

Based on analysis of the skull from the young Nyana specimen, the researchers involved with the new study suggest that the dinosaur was only in its third year of growth when it died.

The researchers also took sections of the specimen’s limb bones and compared them with known measurements from other dinosaurs. They found that the circumference of the femur from the young specimen showed that Nyana would’ve already been approaching the size of several adult sauropodomorphs that lived later during the Early Jurassic.

The bone measurements indicate that adult Nyana likely would have reached multi-ton body masses.

Using X-rays to create a 3D model of the species’ skull, the researchers were also able to better understand Nyana's cranial anatomy.

One of the key differences that stood out between Nyana and other sauropodomorphs was that Nyana possessed a greater abundance of alveoli (tooth sockets that support teeth) in its maxilla (the main tooth-bearing bone in the upper jaw); the species had at least 23 alveoli in the maxilla, while other early sauropodomorphs usually had around 14 to 20.

Why Were Some Dinosaurs' Necks So Long?

The colossal size of Nyana, the researchers write, appears to foreshadow the gigantism seen later on in Jurassic sauropodomorphs.

But why did sauropodomorphs get to be so huge, and why did their necks become so long?

According to the University of Cape Town, the long-necked dinosaurs of the Jurassic grew to massive sizes through rapid deposition of bone; growth marks appear on the outer regions of the bone, indicating continuous growth until skeletal maturity. Earlier sauropodomorphs, which were smaller and bipedal, exhibited more cyclical growth, with marks on the bone showing occasional pauses.

Sauropodomorphs eventually evolved to grow more rapidly, and there were likely dinosaurs between earlier and later sauropodomorphs that displayed an intermediate growth stage.

Sauropodomorphs’ long necks — some reaching nearly 50 feet in length — were tied to their rapid growth. According to Palaeocast, their necks contributed to an increased feeding envelope, or the range over which an organism can access, obtain, and consume food. In other words, these dinosaurs would’ve been able to feed from many trees by moving mostly their necks, not their bodies, saving energy.

While Nyana didn’t have the tremendous necks of later sauropodomorphs, its large size at a young age still highlights an early case of rapid growth in dinosaurs.

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