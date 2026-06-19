skip to main content

Newborn Pygmy Hippo Steals Hearts in Berlin, Your Cat May Not Help Relieve Stress, and a Sea Squirt Could Help Fight Cancer

Discover the top stories from June 15 to June 19, 2026, including the sea squirt with a cancer-fighting ability and what Greenland's thawing garbage heaps can tell us about the past. 

Written byRosie McCall , Anastasia Scott, and Monica Cull
| 2 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Discover Magazine

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Missed some of our top stories from the week? Check out our round-up below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

For this week's stories, from June 15 to June 19, 2026, we're saying hello to the newest pygmy hippo to be born at a zoo in Germany, uncovering how key vitamins may not be as beneficial as once thought, how your cat could be adding to your stress levels, what's being released from Greenland's melting permafrost, and how a tiny sea squirt could lead to advanced melanoma treatments.

1. A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

baby pygmy hippo

Brötchen a.k.a. Bread Roll

(Image Courtesy of © 2026 Zoo Berlin)

Zoo Berlin was excited to announce the birth of Brötchen — or Bread Roll. She's the latest pygmy hippo to join the zoo and is already growing fast. She's been testing her swimming abilities and, with her big, adorable eyes, has already taken the internet by storm.

Read More: A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

2. Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements May Not Prevent Fractures or Falls in Older Adults

As we age, we become more susceptible to falls and bone fractures. Taking supplements such as calcium and vitamin D has long been associated with bone health; however, a new study suggests that taking them together does little to reduce the risk of falls and fractures in older adults.

Read More: Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements May Not Prevent Fractures or Falls in Older Adults

3. Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

Our pets can be some of our biggest supporters, often able to read our moods and emotions and give us the comfort we may need in times of stress, well, unless you're a cat owner. A new study found that while cats and dogs can help lift their owner's moods, interacting with your cat after a stressful event may actually make you feel worse.

Read More: Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

4. Greenland’s Thawing Ancient Garbage Heaps Are Releasing a 4,500-Year Bacterial Record

Along the coast of Greenland are ancient garbage heaps containing bones, animal waste, shells, and other broken objects that have been frozen in the permafrost for thousands of years. Now, as global temperatures rise and the permafrost begins to melt, researchers are starting to analyze the bacteria that have been frozen alongside this ancient garbage.

Read More: Greenland’s Thawing Ancient Garbage Heaps Are Releasing a 4,500-Year Bacterial Record

5. A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments

diver looking for sea squirts in the ocean

Researcher looking for sea squirts

(Image Courtesy of Sam Affoullouss, USF)

The deep sea holds a lot of secrets, so too do the creatures who call it home. One such creature, a sea squirt that lives in Antarctica, could hold a key to developing advanced cancer treatments for skin cancers such as melanoma. More research is still needed, but only time will tell what medical advancements the sea could yield.

Read More: A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments


Meet the Author

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.View Full Profile
  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
A collage of images from this week's featured stories

Rare Antelope Species Spotted, Strange Particle Behavior, Cannibalistic Single-Celled Organism, and an Anti-Aging Drug's Strange Side Effect

Frozen cave lion cub

Cave Lions and Modern Lions Interbred After More Than a Million Years Apart as Ice Age Climate Shifted Their Ranges

Euplotes gigatrox cell, cannibalistic supergiant cell

This Single-Celled Organism Turns into a Cannibalistic Predator, Swallowing Its Own Relatives Whole

two Eunotosaurus africanus

This 260-Million-Year-Old Reptile Fossil Is Reshaping the Story of Turtle Evolution

a collection of five images featuring an octopus, helium element, tyolosaurus rex, and more

A New Tiny Blue Octopus, Helium Shortage, Norovirus Outbreak in California, and the Texas T. rex

Kank Australis dinosaur

This 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Looked Like a Raptor, but May Have Fished Like a Heron

A gray rock dove eating from a human hand, illustrating the long relationship between pigeons and people dating back to the Bronze Age.

Bronze Age Pigeons May Have Lived Alongside Humans and Been Ritually Eaten 3,000 Years Ago

several cattle standing in a group

Early Herders Didn’t Give Up Hunting and Gathering as Quickly as Previously Thought

A dingo in the desert

Ancient Dingo Burial Site Reveals a Strong Bond with Indigenous Peoples in Australia

Sir David Attenborough sitting near a beach for the film Ocean with David Attenborough

David Attenborough Is Turning 100 — Where His Iconic Voice Began and How It Reshaped Nature Storytelling

Fossilized nautiloid and ammonite

After 350 Million Years of Survival, Egg Size May Help Explain Why Ammonites Didn’t Make It Through the End‑Cretaceous Extinction

Dinosaur predator fossil of skull

125 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Braincase Reveals How One Giant Predator Evolved

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe