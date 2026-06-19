Newborn Pygmy Hippo Steals Hearts in Berlin, Your Cat May Not Help Relieve Stress, and a Sea Squirt Could Help Fight Cancer

Missed some of our top stories from the week? Check out our round-up below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

For this week's stories, from June 15 to June 19, 2026, we're saying hello to the newest pygmy hippo to be born at a zoo in Germany, uncovering how key vitamins may not be as beneficial as once thought, how your cat could be adding to your stress levels, what's being released from Greenland's melting permafrost, and how a tiny sea squirt could lead to advanced melanoma treatments.

1. A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

Brötchen a.k.a. Bread Roll (Image Courtesy of © 2026 Zoo Berlin)

Zoo Berlin was excited to announce the birth of Brötchen — or Bread Roll. She's the latest pygmy hippo to join the zoo and is already growing fast. She's been testing her swimming abilities and, with her big, adorable eyes, has already taken the internet by storm.

Read More: A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

2. Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements May Not Prevent Fractures or Falls in Older Adults

As we age, we become more susceptible to falls and bone fractures. Taking supplements such as calcium and vitamin D has long been associated with bone health; however, a new study suggests that taking them together does little to reduce the risk of falls and fractures in older adults.

Read More: Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements May Not Prevent Fractures or Falls in Older Adults

3. Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

Our pets can be some of our biggest supporters, often able to read our moods and emotions and give us the comfort we may need in times of stress, well, unless you're a cat owner. A new study found that while cats and dogs can help lift their owner's moods, interacting with your cat after a stressful event may actually make you feel worse.

Read More: Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

4. Greenland’s Thawing Ancient Garbage Heaps Are Releasing a 4,500-Year Bacterial Record

Along the coast of Greenland are ancient garbage heaps containing bones, animal waste, shells, and other broken objects that have been frozen in the permafrost for thousands of years. Now, as global temperatures rise and the permafrost begins to melt, researchers are starting to analyze the bacteria that have been frozen alongside this ancient garbage.

Read More: Greenland’s Thawing Ancient Garbage Heaps Are Releasing a 4,500-Year Bacterial Record

5. A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments

Researcher looking for sea squirts (Image Courtesy of Sam Affoullouss, USF)

The deep sea holds a lot of secrets, so too do the creatures who call it home. One such creature, a sea squirt that lives in Antarctica, could hold a key to developing advanced cancer treatments for skin cancers such as melanoma. More research is still needed, but only time will tell what medical advancements the sea could yield.

Read More: A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments



