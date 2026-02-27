New Technology Uses Sunlight to Help Reduce Harmful Forever Chemicals

Forever chemicals are widespread and difficult to remove. A new sunlight-powered method could help detect and break down these pollutants that threaten human health and the environment.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
clean watered being poured into a glass
(Image Credit: eQuinox Studio/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

As concerns about forever chemicals continue to rise, experts are racing to find solutions to remove them from the environment. The man-made compounds, abundant in industrial manufacturing, firefighting foams, and many consumer products, can be found virtually everywhere — from drinking water and lakes to the dust in our homes.

Unfortunately, as they accumulate in our bodies, forever chemicals may be linked to serious health problems. At this point, mitigating exposure mostly lies with consumers, who can use water filters, ditch non-stick cookware, and avoid certain food packaging.

Now, an international research team led by the University of Bath in the U.K. has developed a method to break down PFAS — the chemical term for forever chemicals — with the help of sunlight. Not only were they successful in transforming PFAS into less harmful compounds, but this technology could also be used to detect forever chemicals in our surroundings, as described in their study published in RSC Advances.

“We hope that our technology could, in the future, be used in a simple portable sensor that can be used outside the lab, for example, to detect where there are higher levels of PFAS in the environment,” said project lead Frank Marken from the University of Bath’s Department of Chemistry and Institute of Sustainability and Climate Change in a press release.

Read more: Lasers Could Help Detect Nano- and Microplastics in Bodily Fluids

Forever Chemicals May Harm Our Health and the Environment

Since the introduction of forever chemicals, or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in the 1940s, they have become widespread in the environment and in our households. Because of their incredibly stable chemical properties, they degrade very slowly, if at all, and can therefore easily accumulate in our bodies, water systems, and even food chains.

“PFAS are used in many different products, from waterproof clothing to lipstick, but they accumulate in the body and in the environment over time, with toxic effects,” said the study’s first author, Fernanda Martins from the University of São Paulo, in a press release.

We still don’t fully understand the long-term effects PFAS have on our health and the environment, but according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, current evidence shows a connection between forever chemicals and increased risks of certain cancers, impacts on fertility, and immune system impairment.

PFAS Break Down Powered by Sunlight

Hoping to expand the currently complicated repertoire of remediation approaches for PFAS, the research team (consisting of scientists from the U.K., Brazil, Scotland, and Wales) developed a simple carbon-based catalyst combined with a rigid microporous polymer that is activated by sunlight.

They explain how the polymer guides PFAS to bind to the catalyst, which uses sunlight to break them down in a process called photodegradation. The end products are carbon dioxide and fluoride, both naturally occurring in our environment.

“Our project has combined an easy-to-make carbon-based catalyst with a polymer called PIM-1 to make PFAS breakdown more efficient, especially at neutral pH, which would be naturally found in the environment,” added Martins.

Improving the Detection of Forever Chemicals in Our Environment

The prototype not only successfully broke down PFAS but could also be expanded to track them in the environment. The researchers described how the technology could become a sensor that measures the amount of fluoride released from samples.

“Currently, it’s very difficult to detect PFAS, requiring expensive equipment in a specialist lab,” explained Marken. As the method is still in the early stages of development, the researchers are optimistic that the technology could grow into a portable sensor for use outside the lab. Right now, they are hoping to collaborate with industry to improve technology for large-scale production.

Read more: Your Microbiome May Absorb PFAS, Protecting You From The Harms of ‘Forever Chemicals’

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
mobius-rings
Mimicking Human Skin, This Self-Healing Gel Could be Applied to Soft Robotics
Doctors using robots to perform surgery
Advanced Robotic Surgeries are Minimally Invasive, Helping Patients Heal Faster
Neurotechnology test
Neurotechnology Lets a Paralyzed Person Use Their Brain to Fly a Virtual Drone
Don Ingber headshot 002
The Future of Organ-Chip Technology Is Bright
Doctors looking at an x-ray of a pacemaker
It May be Possible to Power Implantable Generators with Our Bodies
GN 01
New Genomics Databases Could Drive Major Breakthroughs
Space walk astronaut
Scientists Invented a Synthetic Inner Ear So People Won't Get Lost in Space
Trash bins with recycling symbol and different garbage near white wall
Watch Video: After Landfills and Recycling, a Third Option
weight loss app
4 Ways Science Can Explain Weight Loss Apps
lcts install 8a
Determining Nuclear Fusion's Future
Cryonics institute - wikimedia commons
Life After Death? Cryonicists Try To Defy Mortality By Freezing Bodies
Paper battery
Paper Batteries Balance Energy Efficiency with Sustainability

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe