New Schrödinger-Cat-Like States Created That Until Now Were Only Theoretical

Schrödinger's cat is one of science’s best-known metaphors. The scenario — which involves a cat, radioactive material and a bottle of poison — appears bizarre but holds some truth, at least in the strange world of quantum physics.

Now, scientists at Oxford University have discovered a new family of Schrödinger-cat-like states (or quantum superpositions), which offer new possibilities in the realm of quantum computing, sensing and error correction. These states have previously been theorized but until now, had not been experimentally realized.

“What excites me most is that we changed what is being superposed to create states that have never been demonstrated before,” lead author Sebastian Saner told Discover.

“The usual quantum-cat picture is a superposition of positions,” Saner added. “In our case, the constituents of the superposition are themselves highly nonclassical states. Rather than superpositing different positions, we superpose different shapes of uncertainty.”

The research has been published in Physical Review X.

The Paradox of Schrödinger's Cat

In the paradox, Schrödinger's cat is placed in a box along with a radioactive substance and a vial of poison. The radioactive substance has a 50/50 chance of decaying, breaking the vial and killing the cat within an hour. This, of course, means there’s a 50 percent chance that the substance does not decay and the cat remains alive. But until the lid of the box is lifted, it is said that the cat can be considered both alive and dead at the same time. It exists in a state of multiple possibilities until it’s observed.

While it is not necessarily true of a cat, take things to a quantum level, and things get weird. This is because quantum systems, such as photons and atoms, can exist in a combination of different possible states — a principle called superposition.

“It’s not just that several possibilities exist at once, it’s that those possibilities are linked in a very precise way, so that they can interfere with one another like waves,” said Saner to Discover.

“That interference is what makes a superposition different from simply not knowing what answer we will get when we measure it.”

The principle of superposition is most famously demonstrated by the double-slit experiment, which shows a single particle of light (photon) can exist in two places at once (so long as it is not directly observed).

Read More: Quantum Computing Is Beginning to Take Shape — Here Are Three Recent Breakthroughs

Creating New Schrödinger-Cat-Like States

For the study, the researchers looked at a single ion of strontium-88 confined in an ion trap. There are two important parts to the ion: its internal quantum state (called the spin) and its motion along the trap, which resembles a quantum oscillator.

First, the team kept its spin in a definite state and used it to control the motion. But they came to realize it was possible to prepare the spin so that it existed in multiple states (a superposition). By measuring it partway through a sequence, the researchers could transfer its superposition onto the motion of the ion — “At that point, the spin was no longer just helping mediate the interaction; it had become a tool for sculpting the quantum state itself,” said Saner.

This meant they were no longer just superposing different positions. They were superposing different states — which were already highly nonclassical — to create exotic superpositions that had previously only been theorized. The technique enabled the researchers to control the size, orientation, and separation of each constituent of the superpositions.

“It is really exciting that even though physicists have been thinking about superpositions for more than a century, we are still able to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Saner. “We very much believe that we are still scratching the surface here, and working with our colleagues in both theory and experiment, we are excited to see what comes next.”

Read More: Black Holes May Hint at the Universe Being a Hologram — but Is It True?

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