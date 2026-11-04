New Lumina Simulation Reveals How the Early Universe Emerged from the Cosmic Dark Ages 

At a relativistic scale, space and time get kind of tangled together. A second can be longer or shorter depending on where you are; something moving faster will appear smaller to an outside observer; get close enough to a black hole, and its center becomes, in a very literal sense, your future.

And, of course, if you look in the right place, you can see through time. Only in one direction, admittedly, but it’s true: look at something light-years away, and you’re seeing it as it was then rather than as it is now. Set your sights far enough away, like, to the very edge of the observable universe, and you might be able to glimpse the very first moments of existence itself.

That’s all very well for discovering what happened — but how it happened is another question entirely. Now, a new computer simulation, far larger, more powerful, and more detailed than any before, has been launched to find the answers.

Read More: JWST Revealed the Early Universe — The Roman Space Telescope Will Help Us Understand How It Evolved

Explaining The Origins Of The Universe

The cosmic web structure as simulated by Lumina, (Image Credit: Oliver Zier, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

Around 380,000 years after the Big Bang — just a blink in cosmological time — everything went dark. That’s literally true: at that point, the nascent universe was filled with electrically neutral hydrogen, which helped the Cosmic Microwave Background travel freely through space. However, stars and galaxies that produced light hadn't formed yet. But because of that, it’s also figuratively true: with nothing to point their telescopes at, astronomers hit a brick wall on the universe before that point; they simply couldn’t see what was going on that far back in time.

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But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a guess. We know that, to end this cosmic dark age, both hydrogen and helium must have become re-ionized. We have theories about what should have existed within this shrouded universe. And now, we have Lumina, capable of simulating 2 billion years of cosmic evolution across a patch of space 1.6 billion light-years wide, to see how one set of conditions might have led to the other.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be building simulations like Lumina,” said Aaron Smith, an assistant professor of physics at the University of Texas at Dallas and an author on a new paper introducing the project, in a press release. “For the first time, we can follow along as both hydrogen and helium changed into their modern form across such an enormous volume of the universe, while still resolving the galaxies and other luminous objects driving that transformation.”

It's an approach which, even astronomical as it is, wouldn’t seem out of place in a Sherlock Holmes novel. We can’t see precisely what unfolded all those billions of years ago, but Lumina can take various starting conditions and model what likely happened. If the simulation results match what we can see, that’s strong evidence for the model's accuracy.

“With [the James Webb Space Telescope], the early universe has become an exciting new frontier in astrophysics,” said Oliver Zier, an ITC Fellow at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and lead investigator on the project in the press release. “To understand what we are seeing with this telescope, we need to translate our theories into detailed predictions.”

“After several years of work, with plenty of ups and downs, it is incredibly rewarding to see the simulation results and watch our predictions come to life in video,” Zier added.

Bigger, Better, And Just Getting Started

With Lumina, the team was able to model in unprecedented detail the complex, universe-wide interactions that kickstarted reionization for both hydrogen — likely the result of early stars and galaxies finally mustering up enough ultraviolet light to knock electrons away from the neutral hydrogen atoms — and helium, which in contrast was probably fueled by energy from early supermassive black holes.

It’s an undeniably impressive result — but it’s far from the limit of Lumina’s potential. The new model isn’t just aimed at solving the mystery of reionization; the researchers have also set their sights on the first galaxies and black holes, illuminating their origins and evolution through periods of cosmological time previously shrouded to science.

“One of Lumina's major advantages is its sheer size,” said Xuejian (Jacob) Shen, an ITC fellow at Harvard University's Center for Astrophysics and coauthor of the project, in a statement to MIT News. “It produces enormous populations of simulated galaxies, finally allowing us to make comparisons with the very large galaxy samples that upcoming surveys will observe.”

With Lumina now available to the scientific community, the new simulation is a first step toward a truly collaborative study of our universe’s earliest and most mysterious periods. Current and future investigators will be able to model scenarios across incredible scales and in unprecedented detail, zooming in and out of simulations to see how various processes may have evolved at nearly any scale.

“Other simulations cannot zoom in as far as this,” Mark Vogelsberger, a professor of physics at MIT and coauthor on the project, said in the MIT statement. “The difference between the smallest and largest scales that we simulate is larger than in any other simulation.”

“Lumina does everything,” he added. “[F]rom small-scale star and galaxy formation to large-scale re-ionization of hydrogen and helium, in a volume that is 100 times larger than previous best simulations.”

Read More: 300 Mysterious Bright Objects in Space May Include Galaxies From the Early Universe

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