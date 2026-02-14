New FDA-Approved Device Uses Electric Fields to Treat Pancreatic Cancer

A recent approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the playing field for a fairly unknown, non-invasive therapy aimed at tackling one of the most aggressive diseases — pancreatic cancer.

Optune Pax is a device developed by Novocure that applies alternating electrical fields, called tumor-treating fields, to the abdomen to disrupt cancer growth while sparing healthy tissue. A recent clinical trial demonstrated success in treating pancreatic cancer, supporting the FDA’s approval. The decision reflects a broader shift toward exploring non-invasive treatments, which often mean fewer side effects and more options if established therapies fail.

“Having treated many patients with pancreatic cancer, I know how difficult the diagnosis can be. The pancreatic cancer community deserves better therapeutic options,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary in a press release.

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Hard to Treat?

Without the pancreas, tucked behind the stomach, digesting food and regulating blood glucose levels would be impossible. This 6- to 10-inch-long organ produces critical digestive enzymes and hormones that keep sugar levels in check. Unfortunately, when pancreatic cells become cancerous, the outlook can be grim.

Although pancreatic cancer accounts for only 3.3 percent of all new cancer diagnoses, a disproportionately high number of cases are fatal, according to the National Cancer Institute. But what makes it so deadly?

According to the City of Hope Cancer Institute, its central location in the abdomen allows the disease to develop undetected. By the time symptoms such as pain or jaundice appear, the cancer has often already spread to nearby organs and vital blood vessels, making surgical removal extremely challenging. Pancreatic tumors also tend to form a cocoon of scar-like tissue that shields them from immune cells and common treatments like chemotherapy.

“Pancreatic cancer is one of the most challenging cancers to treat, and patients have long needed new therapeutic options,” said Center for Devices and Radiological Health Director Michelle Tarver in the statement.

Low Electric Fields Stop Tumor Growth

Because surgery and drug-based interventions show limited success, pancreatic cancer may benefit from non-invasive approaches. Tumor treating fields (TTFields) apply an electric field with frequencies ranging from 100 to 300 kHz (AM radio frequencies start at about 530 kHz) and an intensity between 1 and 3 volts per centimeter (electric fields of laptops can easily reach 10 V/cm). Delivered through patches attached to a patient’s skin and connected to a generator, the fields interfere with rapidly dividing cancer cells without damaging healthy tissue.

A 2023 review in Radiology and Oncology notes that researchers first identified the technology in the early 2000s, when researchers discovered that this specific electric field setup could inhibit tumor cell growth in the lab.

TTFields are not the only non-invasive strategy gaining traction. Focused ultrasound (FUS) has also been approved to treat certain cancers, though it works differently: TTFields disrupt cell division using electric fields, while FUS uses high-frequency sound waves to destroy or treat tumor tissue.

The review notes that clinical trials have shown promising results for TTFields, leading to approvals for glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, and malignant pleural mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer. Despite this success, expanding the treatment to other cancers had remained limited until now.

Treating Pancreatic Cancer in the Comfort of Your Home

Data from a recent randomized, controlled international clinical trial combining Novocure’s TTField device with standard chemotherapy showed that adults with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, followed for up to five years, experienced an improvement in overall survival of approximately two months. The findings ultimately led to the FDA’s decision to expand TTFields’ application.

“This approval provides a novel, non-invasive approach that can be integrated into patients’ daily lives, expanding access to cancer care beyond traditional clinical settings,” added Tarver.

Because patients can be trained to use the device themselves, the approval marks a significant step toward technologies that better fit into daily life at home. The FDA describes the decision as an important move toward safer, more effective medical devices for chronic diseases and toward improving quality of life.

