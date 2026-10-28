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New CDC Report Puts Drug-Resistant Infections at 9.7 Million and 50,800 Deaths a Year

Learn how the CDC weighs treatment options, spread, and future infections to assess drug-resistant germs — and why death tolls tell only part of the story.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Illustration of Enterobacterales bacterium
Enterobacterales bacterium.(Image Credit: sokolova_sv/Shutterstock)

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In its updated Antimicrobial Resistance Threats Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 19 bacteria and fungi cause about 9.7 million infections and 50,800 deaths a year in the United States, its most comprehensive estimate to date, though the CDC says the totals cannot be compared with earlier reports.

The report sorts those germs into tiers, with four labeled urgent, yet its 2023 estimates link about 13,900 deaths to bacteria in the tier below that resist a class of antibiotics called cephalosporins, more than 10 times the 1,252 deaths linked to an urgent-tier group that resists carbapenems.

What CDC’s Three Threat Tiers Mean

The ranking is not a death toll, since the CDC scores each germ on seven factors, including how sick it makes people, what it costs the economy, how many new infections it causes, how fast that number is expected to change, how easily it spreads, how preventable it is, and whether effective treatments exist.

The urgent tier, which the CDC says calls for its most forceful response, holds the fungus Candida auris, drug-resistant gonorrhea, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, which has caused outbreaks in hospitals and nursing homes, and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales, a group of gut bacteria that includes E. coli.

Carbapenems are antibiotics often used against infections that resist other drugs, so resistance to them leaves doctors with fewer choices.

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Only Acinetobacter and Enterobacterales have death estimates: 817 for the former, while CDC lists none for Candida auris, with 4,523 cases, or for gonorrhea, with 787,000 infections, which does not mean the pathogens caused no deaths.

The 13 serious threats, which call for fast and lasting action, include MRSA, a drug-resistant staph infection, C. diff, a bacterial infection common in healthcare settings, drug-resistant tuberculosis, gut bacteria that resist cephalosporins, and gut bacteria called Enterococcus that resist vancomycin, along with eight others.

Read More: Blue Light Killed 64 Strains of Food Poisoning Bacteria and Could One Day Make Chicken Safer

Which Threats Have the Highest Death Estimates

The highest death estimates belong to serious-tier threats, led by the gut bacteria that resist cephalosporins, with 13,886 deaths, followed by C. diff with 11,339, MRSA with 7,499, and the Enterococcus that resists vancomycin, an antibiotic often used against it, with 6,536.

The CDC gives each estimate a range likely to include the true number, and even the low end of the cephalosporin-resistant range, 10,149 deaths, sits far above the high end of the carbapenem-resistant range, 1,627.

C. diff is a special case, since the bacteria are not typically drug-resistant and are in the report because antibiotic use and the spread of germs drive both problems.

C. diff moved from the urgent tier to the serious one in 2026 due in part to successful prevention efforts, according to the CDC, yet its estimated deaths among hospitalized patients still rank second highest, with a range that runs from 0 to 25,283.

The Concerning Tier and the Watch List

The two concerning threats are drug-resistant group A strep, the germ behind strep throat, and group B strep that resists the antibiotic clindamycin.

The group A estimate reaches about 2 million infections and 1,013 deaths, more infections than any urgent germ, after the CDC widened both categories in 2026 to include non-invasive infections, which stay out of the blood, such as strep throat.

Six more germs sit on a Watch List because their full burden is not yet understood, among them whooping cough bacteria and dermatophytes, fungi that infect the skin, one of three germs added to the list in 2026.

Antimicrobial resistance happens when bacteria and fungi get past the medicines meant to kill them, and the new numbers show that a germ’s place on the urgent list and its toll in lives are two different measures.

Read More: Why Flesh-Eating Vibrio Bacteria Is Becoming a Bigger Threat Along U.S. Coasts

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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