Advertisement

New Antibiotic Could be 100 Times More Potent and Has Potential to Save Countless Lives

Learn how chemists were studying a known antibiotic when they discovered a molecule 100 times more potent at defeating drug-resistant superbugs.

Rosie McCall
ByRosie McCall
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
MRSA under a microscope
MRSA (pictured) is one of a number of superbugs that are increasingly hard to treat with antibiotics. (Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Back in 2006, a team of chemists began a project to understand how the soil bacterium Streptomyces coelicolor produces the antibiotic methylenomycin A. Little did they know at the time that their investigation would lead to the discovery of an entirely new antibiotic — one that tests have shown is 100 times more effective than the original at defeating drug-resistant superbugs, such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Advertisement

“It was really a chance discovery,” co-lead author Professor Greg Challis, in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Warwick, U.K., and Biomedicine Discovery Institute at Monash University, Australia, said in a press release. The team’s work has since been described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

“This discovery suggests a new paradigm for antibiotic discovery. By identifying and testing intermediates in the pathways to diverse natural compounds, we may find potent new antibiotics with more resilience to resistance that will aid us in the fight against [antimicrobial resistance],” explained Challis.

Read More: A Deadly Superbug Named Candida Auris Is on the Rise — Who Is at Risk?

Antibiotic Hiding In Plain Sight

Initially, the researchers honed in on the process by which Streptomyces coelicolor produces methylenomycin A, analyzing each stage in detail and methodically deleting genes in the enzymes involved to determine the impact it had on the production of methylenomycin.

Through this process, they discovered various intermediate molecules, which were later tested for antimicrobial activity.

“Methylenomycin A was originally discovered 50 years ago, and while it has been synthesized several times, no one appears to have tested the synthetic intermediates for antimicrobial activity!” said Challis.

During these tests, the intermediate pre-methylenomycin C lactone was found to be two orders of magnitude (or 100 times) more active against Gram-positive bacteria than methylenomycin A. Importantly, it proved to be effective against two bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecium) responsible for MRSA and Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE).

Co-lead author Dr. Lona Alkhalaf, Assistant Professor at the University of Warwick, described finding a new antibiotic from a bacterium that has been studied since the 1950s as a “real surprise.”

There are two directions the research can take, Alkhalaf explained. The first is to investigate its potential as an antibiotic and determine whether or not it is a viable drug candidate. The second is to interrogate the activity of pre-methylenomycin C lactone in more detail to see if it is possible to identify potential antibiotics from other intermediates.

Advertisement

“It gives us the impetus to take potentially a whole new research direction where we could start to look more at the intermediates of other antibiotics and [see] if they have this improved activity,” said Alkhalaf.

Christopher Schofield, professor of chemistry at the University of Oxford, U.K., who was not involved in the research, highlighted the significance of the work, explaining molecules such as methylenomycin are important antibiotics that “perhaps have been understudied compared to larger, often easier to study, natural products in recent times.”

Advertisement

“Importantly, the authors show that two biosynthetic intermediates are substantially more active than methylenomycin A itself,” said Schofield.

The Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

It was not that long ago that a small cut could be life-threatening, with no effective treatment for blood poisoning, pneumonia, gonorrhea, and many other ailments. The very first true antibiotic was not identified until the 1920s, when Alexander Fleming accidentally (much like Challis and co) discovered penicillin. Even then, it did not become widely available until the 1940s.

Less than a century on, and antimicrobial resistance is one of the most critical public health threats. In 2019, it was held directly responsible for over a million deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last month, the WHO released a report warning “too few antibacterials in the pipeline” thanks to a dual crisis of “scarcity and lack of innovation.” While pre-methylenomycin C lactone is far from market-ready — next steps involve pre-clinical testing — the researchers describe it as “a promising starting point for the development of novel antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance.”

Advertisement

“What is rewarding and interesting is to see that from systems where we believe we understand everything, we still carry on with making new discoveries, and this is not finished,” said co-lead author Professor Christophe Corre in the Department of Life Sciences at the University of Warwick. “I am sure there is plenty more to understand and discover.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria: What They Are and How Scientists Are Combating Them

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
compression sock on leg with varicose veins
How Do Compression Socks Offer Pain Relief and Comfort for Everyday Wearers?
Woman adding fiber to her smoothie
Is Fibermaxxing the Next Big Thing in Nutrition, or Just Another Trend?
chicken in a lab dish being swabbed
One in Five Urinary Tract Infections Likely Originate From Contaminated Meat
Exercise can help mental health
Exercise May Shield the Brain From the Mental Toll of Junk Food
Medical oxygen
Butt Breathing May Be an Unconventional, but Safe Alternative for Humans with Lung Problems
vector image of infected lungs
The Lung Microbiome Is Also Beneficial to Our Health — And Harmful Dust Can Alter It
Atherosclerosis
Skinny Fat Could be Silently Damaging Arteries, Putting the Heart at Risk
many returning a serve in pickleball
A Sharp Increase in Eye Injuries Among Pickleball Players Reflects a Worrying Health Trend 
Protein powder
High Levels of Lead Have Been Found in Protein Powders and Cinnamon Products
Awake past midnight, can't sleep
Staying Up Past Midnight Might Make Us More Impulsive and Cynical
doctor filling syringe with vaccine
COVID Vaccines Appear to Be Boosting Cancer Therapy in a Surprising Side Effect
Destroying cancer cell
Ultrasound Can Blast Tumors Without Surgery and Is Already Approved for Some Cancer Treatments

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe