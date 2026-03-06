Nearly One Third of Gen Z Men Say a Wife Should Obey Her Husband — Twice as Likely as Baby Boomers

Learn more about a global survey that showed Gen Z men are twice as likely as Baby Boomers to support traditional gender roles.

Written byStephanie Edwards
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Close up of person holding wedding ring during marriage problems
(Image Credit: shisu_ka/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Despite growing up in an era defined by conversations about equality, a significant share of Gen Z men still hold surprisingly traditional views about relationships, masculinity, and women’s independence. In fact, nearly one-third say a wife should obey her husband.

The findings come from a large international survey of more than 23,000 people across 29 countries, including Great Britain, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and India. Based on the International Women’s Day 2026 survey, the research reveals a complicated picture of how the youngest adult generation thinks about gender roles and why those views may matter for the future of equality.

“It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men. Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms,” said Julia Gillard, Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, in a press release.

Read More: The Key Ingredients to Healthy Romantic Relationships

Gen Z’s Complicated Views on Women

One of the most concerning findings from the survey involved attitudes toward women’s roles within relationships.

Among Gen Z men — those born between 1997 and 2012 — 31 percent agreed that a wife should always obey her husband, and about one third said a husband should have the final say in important household decisions. Compared with men from the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964), Gen Z men were twice as likely to hold these traditional views about marriage.

The survey also found that nearly a quarter of Gen Z men believe women should avoid appearing overly independent or self-sufficient.

However, the same group also showed more modern attitudes in other ways. Gen Z men were the most likely generation to say that women with successful careers are attractive, suggesting that admiration for women’s professional success can coexist with more traditional expectations at home.

“This duality in perspectives opens a vital dialogue on how gender norms are being reshaped, highlighting the complex interplay between modernity and tradition and urging us to delve deeper into the cultural, social, and economic factors that influence these beliefs,” explained Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos in the U.K. and Ireland.

How Does Gen Z View Masculinity?

The survey didn’t just reveal expectations about women — it also highlighted the pressures young men place on themselves.

For instance, 30 percent of Gen Z men believed men should not say “I love you” to their male friends. Additionally, 43 percent agreed that “young men should try to be physically tough, even if they’re not naturally big.” And about 21 percent believed that men who take on caregiving roles for children are less masculine than those who don’t.

These findings suggest that traditional ideas about masculinity remain powerful, even among a generation raised during decades of gender equality activism.

The research also revealed a disconnect between personal beliefs and perceived social expectations. Globally, only about one in six respondents personally believed women should handle most childcare or household work. Yet many participants thought those traditional expectations were still widely held in their country.

“It is deeply concerning to see traditional gender norms persisting today, and more troubling still that many people appear to be pressured by social expectations that do not actually reflect what most of us believe,” said Heejung Chung, director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership.

Why Attitudes About Gender Matter

Researchers say these contradictions show that younger generations, navigating rapid cultural change, are actively renegotiating gender norms.

According to the study, addressing the issue will require open conversations about masculinity, equality, and social expectations.

“As a society we need to resist the pressure to go backwards and accelerate the pace of change. Good research is critical to reasoned debate and forward progress,” concluded Gillard.

Read More: What Is Stonewalling and How Can It Harm Your Relationship?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Person scrolling on social media on their phone, close up of their hands
Social Media Habits Are Easy to Form — And Easier to Break Than You Might Think
Taipei 101 skyscraper, the building that Alex Honnold climbed
How Alex Honnold Can Stay Cool and Collected as He Climbs the Impossible
Woman sitting at her desk with a computer, contemplating a decision
Anticipating Loss Feels 6 Times Stronger Than Anticipating Gain, Shaping Decision-Making
woman stressed out looking at her phone
Scrolling Social Media, Online Shopping, and Gaming May Be More Stressful Than Checking Emails or the News
two macaque monkeys resting on a wall
Macaque Monkeys Could Unlock the Brain Secrets Behind Motivation — and Inspire New Mental Health Treatments
woman sitting at her desk, distracted by something outside. Procrastinating her work
Procrastination, Perfectionism, and Self-blame are Modern Symptoms of Primeval Survival Instincts
Illustration of neurons working in the brain
Why Some Brains Adapt Faster Than Others — And What That Means For Your Goals
young girl holding gold and brown striped cat, with scared look on its face.
Do Animals Think and Feel Like Us? Most People Say Feeling Yes — Thinking No
notebook with new years resolutions written at the top, followed by a numbered list and pen.
Why Feeling Uncertain About Your Resolutions Might Actually Help You Succeed
woman with hands on her head in bed with a santa hat, fatigued
Post-Party Depression: Why Holiday Socializing Can Feel Like a Hangover
Patient receiving medical results
Why We Sometimes Avoid the Truth — and Other Times Can’t Stop Seeking It
young siblings playing video games
Childhood Games Like Super Mario Bros. Can Boost Happiness and Reduce Burnout

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe