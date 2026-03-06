Nearly One Third of Gen Z Men Say a Wife Should Obey Her Husband — Twice as Likely as Baby Boomers

Despite growing up in an era defined by conversations about equality, a significant share of Gen Z men still hold surprisingly traditional views about relationships, masculinity, and women’s independence. In fact, nearly one-third say a wife should obey her husband.

The findings come from a large international survey of more than 23,000 people across 29 countries, including Great Britain, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and India. Based on the International Women’s Day 2026 survey, the research reveals a complicated picture of how the youngest adult generation thinks about gender roles and why those views may matter for the future of equality.

“It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men. Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms,” said Julia Gillard, Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, in a press release.

Gen Z’s Complicated Views on Women

One of the most concerning findings from the survey involved attitudes toward women’s roles within relationships.

Among Gen Z men — those born between 1997 and 2012 — 31 percent agreed that a wife should always obey her husband, and about one third said a husband should have the final say in important household decisions. Compared with men from the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964), Gen Z men were twice as likely to hold these traditional views about marriage.

The survey also found that nearly a quarter of Gen Z men believe women should avoid appearing overly independent or self-sufficient.

However, the same group also showed more modern attitudes in other ways. Gen Z men were the most likely generation to say that women with successful careers are attractive, suggesting that admiration for women’s professional success can coexist with more traditional expectations at home.

“This duality in perspectives opens a vital dialogue on how gender norms are being reshaped, highlighting the complex interplay between modernity and tradition and urging us to delve deeper into the cultural, social, and economic factors that influence these beliefs,” explained Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos in the U.K. and Ireland.

How Does Gen Z View Masculinity?

The survey didn’t just reveal expectations about women — it also highlighted the pressures young men place on themselves.

For instance, 30 percent of Gen Z men believed men should not say “I love you” to their male friends. Additionally, 43 percent agreed that “young men should try to be physically tough, even if they’re not naturally big.” And about 21 percent believed that men who take on caregiving roles for children are less masculine than those who don’t.

These findings suggest that traditional ideas about masculinity remain powerful, even among a generation raised during decades of gender equality activism.

The research also revealed a disconnect between personal beliefs and perceived social expectations. Globally, only about one in six respondents personally believed women should handle most childcare or household work. Yet many participants thought those traditional expectations were still widely held in their country.

“It is deeply concerning to see traditional gender norms persisting today, and more troubling still that many people appear to be pressured by social expectations that do not actually reflect what most of us believe,” said Heejung Chung, director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership.

Why Attitudes About Gender Matter

Researchers say these contradictions show that younger generations, navigating rapid cultural change, are actively renegotiating gender norms.

According to the study, addressing the issue will require open conversations about masculinity, equality, and social expectations.

“As a society we need to resist the pressure to go backwards and accelerate the pace of change. Good research is critical to reasoned debate and forward progress,” concluded Gillard.

