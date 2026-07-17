skip to main content

Nearly 4,000 Years Ago, Egyptian Princesses Took Bows and Blades to Their Graves and May Have Used Them in Life

Learn how the bones of ancient Egyptian princesses suggest they trained with the bows, arrows, and blades buried beside them.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Ancient Egyptian bow replica
Ancient Egyptian bow replica.(Image Credit: martin.dlugo/Shutterstock/editorial use only)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Princess Ita entered the afterlife with a beautifully crafted bronze dagger beside her. Its patterned blue-and-gold handle reflected her place in Egypt’s royal family, but the weapon may have represented more than her status. Nearly 4,000 years later, marks on Ita’s right shoulder, forearms, and hands suggest she repeatedly trained with a weapon like the one buried beside her.

Ita was not the only royal woman whose body carried marks associated with weapons training. A new analysis examined five ancient Egyptian royal women and King Hor, whose remains date to the Middle Kingdom, around 1850 to 1700 B.C.E. Their skeletons showed changes consistent with archery and other physically demanding activities. Being a princess, it seems, did not mean staying away from bows and blades. Several of the women had also been buried with weapons traditionally associated with men.

Archaeologists have disagreed over whether weapons buried with ancient Egyptian royal women were ceremonial objects or tools they had used. The new findings, published in Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology, indicate that for several of the women, the weapons may have been both.

“Their objects and jewelry are truly fascinating, breathtaking in their craftsmanship. Yet, while archaeologists have long focused on preserving these treasures, the people themselves were often forgotten. Our study seeks to change that,” said lead author Zeinab Hashesh in a press release.

Rediscovered Bones of Ancient Egyptian Royal Women

Archaeologist Jacques de Morgan uncovered the remains near the pyramids of Amenemhat II and Amenemhat III at Dahshur in 1894 and 1895. They belonged to King Hor, Princesses Ita, Khenmet, Itaweret, and Noub-Hotep, and an unidentified woman tentatively identified as Princess Sathathormeryt.

Dagger of princess Ita from ancient Egypt

Dagger of Princess Ita.

(Image Credit: Sameh Abdel Mohsen)

Four of the women were daughters of Pharaoh Amenemhat II. Their tombs contained bows, arrows, maces, scepters, and staves that could have served ceremonial or practical purposes.

The remains went unexamined for more than a century before researchers rediscovered them in the basement of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in 2020. Although little soft tissue remained and most of the skulls had been lost, the surviving bones allowed the team to look for signs of illness, injury, and repeated movement.

Read More: A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

Bones Carry Marks Associated With Archery

Strenuous movements repeated over time can alter the places where muscles and ligaments attach to bone. The researchers documented pronounced attachment sites, differences between the right and left arms, and modifications to hand bones across the Dahshur skeletons.

Princess Itaweret, who died between the ages of 20 and 34, and Princess Khenmet, who died between 35 and 45, had changes in their shoulders and arms that the team associated with repeatedly drawing a bow. Noub-Hotep, who died between 40 and 44, had marks of sustained gripping on her right hand and forearm, while one hand bone had developed a distinct curve. Arrows accompanied her burial.

Princess Ita, who died between the ages of 28 and 34, had different marks. The researchers connected them to the movements required to handle a dagger or mace.

The bones cannot reveal whether the women used weapons for hunting, military training, or ritual activities. Muscle attachment changes can also have several causes, so the interpretation partly depends on how the marks correspond with the objects found in each tomb.

Royal Status Did Not Protect Them From Injury

Several of the royals had survived significant injuries. Itaweret had healed fractures in three ribs and several foot bones, possibly caused by a fall or forceful impact. Researchers also found infections, joint degeneration, and signs of nutritional or metabolic stress across the group.

Missing skulls and incomplete skeletons limit how much the team can learn about their lives. Even so, the surviving bones shift attention back to women often remembered through the treasures buried beside them. Their weapons may have conveyed royal power in death, but the marks on their bodies indicate that some had also learned to use them during life.

Read More: Nearly 1,800-Year-Old Kohl Bottle Found in Roman York May Have Been Carried From Egypt

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Murals of 10K-2 showing scribe portrait of the king

Ancient Maya Mathematician "White-Chested Fox" Receives First Known Credit for Formula Linking Venus and Mars

Valley of Kings in Egypt

A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

various gold jewels and artifacts

First Ancient DNA Analysis of the Iron Age Golden Man Suggests Elite Status Was Passed Down Through Family Lines

medieval church ruins

Sweden’s Medieval Graves Placed Children With Unrelated Adults, Including Infant Girls Buried Among Men

Mammoth skull and large curved tusks show the Ice Age megafauna that may have shaped the Early Paleoindian diet.

Early Americans Got Nearly 98 Percent of Their Calories From Mammoths and Other Large Mammals

H. floresiensis Fossil Skull in a museum

Hobbit-Like Hominins May Have Scavenged Komodo Dragons' Leftovers Instead of Hunting Big Game

Illustration of Hannibal forces fighting with the assistance of elephants

Hannibal's War Elephants May Hold the Key to a 2,000-Year-Old Alpine Mystery — and Why They Outlasted His Men

a small sea shell by a silver coin

Neanderthals and Modern Humans May Have Shared a Shell-Collecting Tradition in Türkiye for 20,000 Years

Viking ship carved into a cliff

Ancient Boat Carvings Suggest Bronze Age Europe Was More Connected Than We Thought

Marlborough mound with lush green grass and green trees growing on it

Marlborough Mound Is the Second-Largest Neolithic Structure in Britain — and Legend Claims It Contains Merlin's Bones

Artistic reconstruction of the Bad Dürrenberg shaman with ornate animal headdress

Skeletal Clues of a 9,000-Year-Old Woman Shaman Show How She Induced Ecstatic Behavior During Spiritual Rituals

Herculaneum scroll from the Vesuvius eruption

A Herculaneum Scroll Is Readable Again Nearly 2,000 Years After Vesuvius Buried It

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe