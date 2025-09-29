Advertisement

Near-Earth Asteroids Could Be the Future of Resource Mining

Learn more about the Quasi-moons and mini-moons that sometimes get caught in our orbit and how they could offer mining opportunities.

Rosie McCall
ByRosie McCall
large asteroid approaching planet Earth
Could Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) offer a testing ground for commercial mining missions? (Image Credit: Credit: Hamara/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Neil deGrasse Tyson once stated that the world’s first trillionaire will be the person who takes up intergalactic mining. Indeed, according to some calculations, a single asteroid could earn you millions, billions, or even trillions in profit.

It is perhaps hardly surprising. As world demand for metals and other precious resources multiplies and issues around supply chains abound, the hunt for new sources intensifies — and space looks like a promising frontier. Asteroids, in particular, can offer a rich reservoir of metals essential for building electric components. The asteroid Psyche, for instance, is a 64,000 square miles colossus thought to be 30 to 60 percent metal. But there’s just a small catch: distance.

Asteroids like Psyche sit far away in the Main Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, making transport costs prohibitive and current technology limiting. While there have been missions to collect sample material from asteroids, there haven’t been many, and they come at a cost of millions in return for small quantities. But there are objects much closer to Earth that some researchers believe could, if not exactly mined themselves, provide a testing ground for future mining operations in space.

Read More: Avoiding Armageddon: Experts Must Hit a Sweet Spot to Redirect an Asteroid

Quasi-Moons, Mini-Moons, And Near-Earth Objects

Earlier this month, astronomers spotted a quasi-moon called 2025 PN7 — an asteroid from the Arjuna asteroid belt that, from a certain angle, looks like a satellite but is really just joining us in our orbit for a short while (128 years, according to current predictions).

2025 PN7 is not alone. It is one of more than 100 objects currently engaged in an Earth-like orbit, circling the sun alongside our planet, for differing amounts of time. Kamo‘oalewa, another asteroid, is locked in for a period of 381 years. Then, there are those — relatively few and far between — that become even more entangled in Earth’s movements, becoming “mini-moons” temporarily caught up in our orbit.

Indeed, the same authors published a paper last year describing the asteroid (2024 PT5), which became a “mini-moon” for two months before leaving again. Whether it was truly a mini-moon or not has been debated.

A Test Run?

Some astronomers argue that these short-lived companions could provide mining opportunities — or, at the very least, offer space for a dry run. In 2018, a team of international researchers published a paper in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, suggesting minimoons could — among other things — provide opportunities for “evaluating in-situ resource utilization techniques on asteroidal material.”

They continued to say: “From a technological and commercial perspective, they provide an ideal opportunity for…establishing the feasibility of asteroid mining technologies for future commercial applications.”

In a separate study, published in 2021, researchers identified which of the 20,000-plus known Near-Earth asteroids would be most suitable for water and non-water resource mining, enabling “otherwise unaffordable missions”.

Advertisement

Ed Bloomer, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, says objects like minimoons and quasi-moons could be interesting targets as “proof of concept.”

“The closer the thing is, generally speaking, the easier and the more promising that might be — even just as a test bed for technology,” he explains, comparing it to doing a “pre-driving test by driving around the car park.”

Advertisement

But when it comes to mining on a commercial level, Bloomer believes we are a long way off.

“At the moment, you'd have to invest a lot to get a tiny, tiny, tiny return,” Bloomer says.

And it is not just the cost, but the leap in technology that would be required.

“We’ve sent things to asteroids. We’ve sent things to comets. We’ve even had sample returns. In terms of actual mining itself, as opposed to just grabbing the material, that’s really difficult. We have never done that,” Bloomer adds.

Advertisement

Does he see it happening in his lifetime? “There’s so many challenges. I’m not sure I would bet on it,” Bloomer says.

Read More: Asteroid Mining Gives Companies Hope in the Search for Rare Metals

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Jupiter
Jupiter Is 4.5 Billion Years Old and We Now Know This From Ancient, Cosmic Raindrops
Asteroid Bennu
Tiny Particles Reveal Asteroid Bennu's Origin Story at the Beginning of the Solar System
International space station
Space Mice Babies Born From Frozen Stem Cells Give Hope for Human Fertility in the Cosmos
A cylindrical spacecraft travels through interstellar space.
At 36 Miles Long, This Conceptual Spaceship Could Carry 2,400 People Into Interstellar Space
Comet hitting Earth from space
A Comet Could’ve Caused Rapid Climate Shift Around 12,800 Years Ago
NGC4676
Dancing Mice and Bunny-Eared Jellyfish Galaxies — 6 Strange Shapes of Our Universe
What is space time - black hole
What Is Space-Time? Einstein's Theory of Time and Gravity Explained
twin meteor shower
Twin Meteor Showers Will Peak Together at the End of July 2025
asteroid in space
Airplane-Sized Asteroid Will Fly Past Earth Next Week, Sparing Us From an Impact
distant planet beyond the solar system
Incredibly Rare Celestial Object May Change What We Know About Planet Nine
Perseid Meteor Shower
The 2025 Perseids Meteor Shower Could Feature 50 to 100 Meteors Per Hour, and Fireballs
asteroid
Strikes From Two Eocene Asteroids May Not Have Changed Earth’s Climate Long Term

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe