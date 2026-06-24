skip to main content

Neanderthals in Northwestern Europe Lived in Connected Communities — Challenging Ideas About Their Extinction

Learn more about what the DNA of late Neanderthals reveals about  their extinction theories. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
cave entrance in Belgium
Entrance to the Goyet Caves in Belgium, where some Neanderthal remains were uncovered (Image Credit: © Mateja Hajdinjak) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Recent findings from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology help reconstruct the genetic relationships of late Neanderthals in Northwestern Europe before they went extinct around 40,000 years ago.

The study, published in Nature, examines ancient DNA from 27 Neanderthals whose remains were found in Belgium and France, though the international research team focused primarily on the Neanderthals from the Meuse Basin in Belgium. This region is a hotspot for late-era Neanderthals (individuals that lived near the end of Neanderthal existence)

"Until now, we only had four high-quality Neandertal genomes and a limited number of lower-quality ones, so most questions about the regional diversity of Neandertals have been difficult to address," first author Alba Bossoms Mesa, a doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, said in a press release. "By generating genetic data from multiple individuals from the region of present-day Belgium and France, we can now examine late Neandertal populations in much greater detail."

Unlike Other Neanderthal Groups

Previous research indicates that some Neanderthal groups, like those in the Altai region of Siberia, likely lived in genetically isolated communities. Evidence also shows that there was inbreeding.

According to the study, however, the late Neanderthals from Northwestern Europe show no signs of incestual or close-relative mating. These Neanderthals were actually part of a larger regional population

"Our results show that the picture emerging from one region cannot simply be applied to all Neandertals," senior author Benjamin M. Peter, a group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, said in the press release. "The late Neandertals from Northwestern Europe appear to have been part of a connected regional population, rather than small, isolated groups with frequent mating between close relatives."

Read More: 59,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Tooth May Reveal the Earliest Known Dental Procedure — and Pain Treatment

One-Way Genetic Flow

From their findings, the research team discovered that the Neanderthal population history is much more complex than previously thought.

"The genetic data show both connection and complexity," Senior Author Mateja Hajdinjak, a group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, said in the press release. "Most late Neandertals from Northwestern Europe are closely related at the population level, but some lineages point to much deeper and more diverse Neandertal history."

According to the study, this group of Neanderthals lived around the same time as early modern humans in parts of Europe. While it is known that early modern humans and Neanderthals interbred, with some humans having Neanderthal DNA, this study found no evidence that gene flow went the other way.

“Our results add to a striking asymmetry,” added Bossoms Mesa. "We repeatedly find Neandertal ancestry in early modern humans, but so far, we have not found clear evidence of recent modern human ancestry in late Neandertals."

Changing Our Understanding of Neanderthal Extinction

Past research has linked the extinction of Neanderthals to decreasing population size, which led to inbreeding and the buildup of harmful genetic variants. To test this theory, the research team compared genetic diversity and genetic load across Neanderthal genomes over time and across regions. Surprisingly, although all Neanderthals had limited genetic diversity, there was no evidence that late Neanderthals carried more harmful mutations.

While these findings do not explicitly rule out demographic vulnerability as a cause for the Neanderthal's decline, they do challenge the theory that genomic deterioration was the cause of Neanderthal extinction.

"This study highlights the power of ancient DNA to reveal variation within Neandertals on a much finer scale than was previously possible," co-author Janet Kelso, a group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, said in the press release. "Rather than viewing late Neandertals as a single declining population, we are beginning to recognize a more complex picture of regional diversity, connectivity, and population history."

Read More: 100,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Teeth May Reveal How Early Humans Moved Across Europe

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Australopithecus skeleton

Human Ancestors Suddenly Got Bigger Around 2 Million Years Ago — With Average Body Size Jumping From 88 to 132 Pounds

Gold and coins from the 17th-century shipwreck

400 Gold Coins Recovered From 17th-Century Shipwreck Shed Light on Dutch Trading History 

primitive person drawing in a cave

Neanderthal Fetus Grew Like a Human Baby, While Children’s Teeth May Show Earliest Metabolic Disease

Shipwreck underwater, showing the helm

"Well-Preserved Time Capsule" of an 18th-Century Shipwreck Found Nearly 2,000 Feet Below Norwegian Waters

greenland landscape during the summer

Greenland’s Thawing Ancient Garbage Heaps Are Releasing a 4,500-Year Bacterial Record

Volubilis ruins

Medieval Gameboard in Moroccan Bathhouse Highlights Early Islamic Gaming Traditions

archaeologist excavating a dig site

Iron Age Celtic Grave Reveals Gold, Weapons, and a Two-Wheeled Chariot

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

The "Dig of the Century" at Notre-Dame Is Revealing 2,000 Years of Parisian History

Ancient site Kurd Qaburstan, relating to research on the lost city of Qabra

4,000-Year-Old Human Remains and Artifacts Linked to the Fall of the Lost City of Qabra

4 long human bones that were sharpened into points

Scottish Burial Site Suggests an Iron Age Woman’s Brain Was Removed and Bones Carved After Death

male skeleton and child skeleton buried in same grave

Animal Tooth Pendants Buried With Ancient Hunter-Gatherers May Reveal Who Hunted and Who Fished

A collage of weekly story photos

The Universe May Be a Hologram, a Strange "Cold Blob" in the Atlantic, and a Rare Lyme Bacterium Found in New York

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe