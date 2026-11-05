Neanderthals Had Flatter Feet Than Modern Humans, Which May Have Helped Them Navigate Rough Terrain 

The anatomy of a foot can tell us a lot about how an individual moves around their environment. Especially when comparing a succession of related species and how the shape of their feet adapted to changing behaviors and environments, we can find clues about their evolution. For example, over millennia, Homo species developed arched feet to better accommodate upright, two-legged movement.

To see where the feet of our relatives, the Neanderthals, fit into the evolutionary picture, researchers from the University of Bologna in Italy analyzed the entire heel of several Neanderthals and compared them to those of modern humans.

This first-ever evaluation, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, revealed that Neanderthals had surprisingly flat feet, which the experts interpreted as an adaptation that helped them maintain stability while navigating difficult, mountainous terrain with heavy loads. The comparison to Homo sapiens also shows how a modern, sedentary lifestyle impacts our anatomy in surprising ways.

"The 3D analysis of the fossil heels of our ancient cousins, the Neanderthals, has […] allowed us to highlight both an extraordinary biomechanical adaptation to withstand heavy loads and rough terrains, and the impact of modern life and footwear on our feet," summarized study lead Maria Giovanna Belcastro, professor at the Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences of the University of Bologna, in a press statement.

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Comparing Neanderthal Feet to Those of Modern Humans

According to Belcastro, the human foot is a perfect anatomical example to demonstrate our species’ evolution. The heel plays a special role in the structure of the foot, as it’s the first part to touch the ground when walking and helps support forward motion through its cushioning effect.

In order to understand how a Neanderthal’s foot differs from that of a modern human (Homo sapiens), the research team studied the heels of seven Homo neanderthalensis and 64 Homo sapiens using advanced 3D geometric morphometry techniques, including laser scanning and computer tomography, to create digital models. The Homo sapiens samples included hunter-gatherers, Iron Age farmers, and more recent post-industrial individuals, representing a range of lifestyles throughout modern human history.

The scans showed a clear difference between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals. Overall, the latter had shorter, wider, and taller heels than modern humans. Instead of seeing these features as a disadvantage, the researchers interpret them as a distinct adaptation related to Neanderthal foot posture and stability.

Flatter Feet Help With Stabilization and Carrying Heavy Loads

Further analysis of the foot scans shows pronation of a Neanderthal’s foot, which means a downward rotation of the whole foot, as described by Merriam-Webster, making them flatter than those of Homo sapiens. This is also supported by the observation of a lower foot arch, which experts suspect provides better flexibility and mobility, improving whole-body stability during movement while also lowering impact stress when carrying heavy loads.

"The robustness of the heel reflects the overall body structure of Neanderthals, which is characterized by a remarkable muscular and bone mass and an extremely intense level of physical activity," added Belcastro. "These physical characteristics indicate an adaptation aimed at promoting a greater load-bearing capacity on the back of the foot and a high mobility on uneven ground."

When comparing Homo sapiens heels to those of Neanderthals, the researchers observed that those of hunter-gatherers, who had a similar lifestyle to Neanderthals, displayed the closest anatomical similarities of all the Homo sapiens individuals that were analyzed.

Modern Feet Became Much Weaker in a Post-Industrial World

The research team summarized that the scans of Homo sapiens that lived closest to the Industrial Revolution, which brought increasingly sedentary lifestyles and restrictive footwear, showed much weaker heels.

The experts further explain how rigid shoe soles restrict proper foot movement and tighten the ankle, leading to skeletal gracilization, an evolutionary process observed in human beings where the body becomes less robust and more gracile due to the lack of biomechanical stimulation, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"The morphology of our skeleton is not only the product of a strict genetic program, but also the consequence of physical stimuli and our daily life habits," explained Belcastro. "The results of this study therefore offer a fundamental contribution to better understand how our ancestors moved in their natural environment and open fascinating prospects for dialogue between evolutionary anthropology and clinical [orthopedics]."

Read More: Human Ancestors Suddenly Got Bigger Around 2 Million Years Ago — With Average Body Size Jumping From 88 to 132 Pounds

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