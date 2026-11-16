Early humans shared the planet with a laundry list of other human species, including the “hobbit” Homo floresiensis on the island of Flores in Indonesia and Homo naledi in South Africa.

They also shared our world with Neanderthals and Denisovans, which were closely related sister lineages — more similar than they are different, according to the Australian Museum. Homo sapiens evolved in Africa while Homo neanderthalensis and Denisovans evolved in Europe and Asia.

While these early humans may have lived and evolved around the same time, they have subtle differences, and only one survived to the present day. Knowing these differences and seeing this coexistence is important to understanding our place on the tree of life and the evolution of our species.

Comparing Neanderthals and Denisovans

For tens of thousands of years, our ancestors lived alongside Neanderthals and Denisovans. Humans were taller and leaner, while Neanderthals were shorter and stockier, likely to cope with the frostier climate throughout Europe, and Western Asia. Interbreeding among all three species may have happened.

Genes show that Denisovans were a sister lineage to Neanderthals, likely splitting around 400,000 to 500,000 years ago, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Modern humans split from Neanderthals earlier, around 700,000 years ago.

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There’s quite an extensive record of Neanderthals with dozens of high-quality partial skeletons to study from many different sites, along with hundreds of partial pieces of bone, according to John Hawks, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Neanderthals covered a huge range from Portugal to Central Asia, and their specimens can be found everywhere in between.

When it comes to Denisovans, there are far fewer remains, though scientists disagree on the exact number. While there aren’t as many Denisovans as Neanderthals, there’s still a lot we do know about both species.

Read More: Modern Humans Are the Only Human Species Left, and We May Have Driven Other Lineages to Extinction

Similarities and Differences Between Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo sapiens

Hawks told Discover that the differences between the two species are shown in some uniquely Neanderthal features, like an elongated skull that looks very round from behind. A feature that Denisovans and modern humans do not have. Neanderthals have what’s called an “occipital bun,” a prominent bulge at the back of the skull that Denisovans and modern humans do not have.

“Certain aspects of the facial morphology are pretty distinct in Neanderthals,” Hawks said to Discover.

He adds that East Asian fossils that could have been Denisovans have a flatter and more vertically oriented face than most Neanderthals. For example, the sinuses are more pronounced in Neanderthals when compared to modern humans and Denisovans.

“Both the nose and face are bigger and project forward in Neanderthals,” Hawks told Discover.

Additionally, the scapula, or shoulder blades, of Neanderthals have a groove known as a “dorsal axillary groove.”

Neanderthals also have a wider pelvis compared to humans, as well as a more extended pubic bone. One 2026 study published in Scientific Reports found that the male Neanderthal pelvis resembled a female Homo sapiens pelvis because the hip joints of Neanderthal males protrude forward, similar to those of female Homo sapiens.

Did Denisovans Live Like Modern Humans and Neanderthals?

Both groups would have lived much the same. They ate the same foods, except in East Asia, where Denisovans were likely living, where there’s more evidence of eating plant foods. However, this isn’t related to their evolution; it’s more about what was available.

All three groups hunted large mammals, and their methods were largely the same, except for some technological differences. Neanderthals and H. sapiens used what’s called the Levallois technique, which evolved around 300,000 years ago and involved flaking pieces off stone to shape weapons using another stone, according to a study in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. The method was used in Africa, Europe, and parts of Western Asia.

Understanding these differences is important because it shows that there was once a time when all three species thrived on Earth at the same time.

Read More: Neanderthal Interbreeding Likely Gave Human Immunity a Boost

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