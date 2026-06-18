Neanderthal Fetus Grew Like a Human Baby, While Children’s Teeth May Show Earliest Metabolic Disease

In the 1960s and 1970s, archaeologists excavating a cave in Bavaria unearthed a collection of bones and teeth so small they weren't identified as Neanderthal until the 1990s. They sat in a museum in Erlangen, Germany, fragments of what appears to be an unborn baby and possibly two young children, waiting.

A new study has now looked inside those remains. Published in Royal Society Open Science, the study found that a potentially unborn Neanderthal baby grew in patterns similar to a modern human fetus, with some areas of the skeleton developing slightly faster.

The teeth from what may be two other young children show signs that something went wrong during tooth formation, possibly linked to vitamin D or calcium deficiency. If that interpretation holds, it would be the earliest known evidence of this kind of metabolic disruption in a non-modern human, with the teeth dating to around 50,000-75,000 years ago.

“These tiny remnants provide an incredible glimpse into our human evolutionary history,” said lead author Justyna Miszkiewicz in a press release. “It’s important to understand where we came from and the ways in which we’re similar.”

Read More: Neanderthals Snacked on Shellfish During the Winter, a Seasonal Pattern Later Seen in Modern Humans

Neanderthal Baby Bones Show Growth Before Birth

The bone fragments come from Sesselfelsgrotte, a cave site in Bavaria where archaeologists have found a plethora of Neanderthal remains. Researchers believe they belonged to a fetus at around eight to nine months of development, close to or possibly at the point of birth.

The team scanned 12 fragments, including pieces of the femur, humerus, ribs, jaw, and skull, examining the internal microstructure of each using CT technology.

The bone tissue showed patterns consistent with a skeleton in the final stages of fetal development, highly vascular and still forming at a fast pace. Some of the long bones, particularly the femur and humerus, showed regions of slightly more advanced development than would be expected in a modern human baby at the same stage, which may point to differences in how Neanderthal skeletons formed before birth.

What the Neanderthal Teeth Reveal

Scans of the two molar teeth, believed to come from two separate juveniles, showed patches where the tooth never fully hardened during formation. The pattern is consistent with a condition called interglobular dentine, which can result from nutritional deficiencies or other disruptions to the body's ability to process calcium during early development.

“We can’t say for sure, but lesions like this could point to systemic disturbances such as vitamin D deficiency, calcium deficiency or impaired calcium absorption,” said co-lead author Ricardo Miguel Godinho.

Because Neanderthal deciduous molars form between the third trimester of pregnancy and roughly the second year of life, the defects likely record a period of stress during that window, though the researchers note it is not possible to establish exactly when the disruption happened or how old the individuals were at the time.

Early Neanderthal Growth Looked Much Like Ours

The study identifies fewer than ten Neanderthal fetuses and infants ever found anywhere in the world, which makes the Sesselfelsgrotte specimens all the more significant. The species coexisted with modern humans for roughly 5,000 years before disappearing from the fossil record, and these are among the youngest individuals we have ever found.

The scans add a close-up view of early Neanderthal life at its most vulnerable. A fetus growing its skeleton in the final weeks before birth. Children whose teeth may have recorded a period when something in their bodies wasn't working as it should. Altogether, the remains point to a species whose early growth was more similar to ours than different, and whose children may have faced some of the same developmental stresses.

Read More: 59,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Tooth May Reveal the Earliest Known Dental Procedure — and Pain Treatment

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: