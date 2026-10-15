NASA Sends Brain and Heart Tissue Models to the ISS in Latest Resupply Mission 

NASA’s latest mission to resupply the International Space Station (ISS) recently sent more than 6,300 pounds of cargo into space. Among the cargo’s contents are supplies that will set multiple research projects in motion, including experiments designed to investigate what happens to the human brain in space and test how artificial retinas can be built in microgravity.

All this cargo was launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which lifted off from Earth on Oct. 13, 2026, as part of NASA’s SpaceX 35th commercial resupply mission (SpaceX CRS-35). Dragon later docked at the ISS on Oct. 15, 2026, successfully delivering several science experiments along with other important cargo, according to NASA.

NASA has arranged for the new experiments to support the well-being of astronauts on long-duration missions, but some of this research may even usher in new health advancements back on Earth as well.

Read More: Astronauts Tend to Get Constipated in Space, a Blood Test May Reveal Why

Studying Brain and Heart Tissue

A variety of experiments sent to the ISS will study brain and heart health.

Two separate experiments, for example, will monitor small, lab-grown models of the human brain, called miBrains. The AVATAR-ORg1 experiment will track how the brain models change over five weeks and compare them with brain tissue that has stayed on Earth. The results, according to NASA, could help scientists determine whether they can grow and study brain tissue in space, potentially unlocking methods to help counter brain health risks for astronauts during future missions.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

The MINDS experiment, meanwhile, will also study the brain models to better understand the link between inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases. By using “organoid villages,” which combine cells from multiple people to represent a wide range of patients, scientists may be able to use this knowledge to find new treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis.

Heart health, too, is on the docket for NASA scientists. The Stellar Spheroids experiment will study how microgravity affects the growth and function of 3D human heart tissue models, aiming to support disease research and drug testing for future missions, according to NASA.

Building an Artificial Retina in Space

The new experiments don’t stop at brain and heart health; one experiment, LambdaVision-1, will test the creation of artificial retinas in microgravity. The artificial retina is developed by biotechnology company LambdaVision as a way to restore functional sight to those who would otherwise be blind due to retinal degenerative diseases.

According to the company, the retina works by using a light-activated protein called bacteriorhodopsin, found in the microscopic, single-celled organism Halobacterium salinarum.

The artificial retina is produced with hundreds of layers of bacteriorhodopsin — which is similar to the protein rhodopsin, occurring naturally in our eyes — and should mimic the light-absorbing properties of human photoreceptors.

However, gravity-driven forces on Earth cause inconsistencies in the bacteriorhodopsin layers, rendering parts of it unstable, according to the ISS National Laboratory. Because of this, scientists have sent artificial retinas to space, where microgravity may create more uniform, stable layers.

New Ways to Keep Astronauts Safe

While LambaVision-1 may benefit those on Earth with vision problems, NASA is looking to keep its astronauts healthy as well, and they hope to do just that with the ELISA MABL (Enzyme-Linked Immunoabsorbent Assay Microgravity Associated Bone Loss).

This experiment will test a compact microplate reader's ability to detect and measure antibodies, antigens, and proteins in biological samples, allowing astronauts to analyze their samples on the space station rather than wait for samples to be returned to Earth for analysis. This may be used to address astronauts' health problems, like loss of bone density due to microgravity.

The GEARS (Genomic Enumeration of Antibiotic Resistance in Space) experiment will also support astronauts' well-being by studying two types of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Enterococcus faecalis and Enterococcus faecium, both of which have been found on the ISS and can threaten the health of those onboard. Results from this experiment will allow scientists to learn how antibiotic-resistant bacteria develop in an enclosed environment in microgravity, and will also help protect astronauts from infections.

With these experiments and more, the recent resupply mission has created a number of new research opportunities that are expected to promote scientific progress both in space and on Earth.

Read More: Astronaut's Sudden Loss of Speech Prompted NASA’s First ISS Medical Evacuation

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: