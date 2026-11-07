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NASA Satellites Reveal the Changing Face of Antarctica’s Icy Skull-Shaped Island

Learn more about the skull-shaped Vega Island and how climate change may be affecting it.

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 3 min read
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large icebergs in Antarctica
Icebergs in Antarctica, not associated with the new findings. (Image Credit: Marianna Ianovska/Shutterstock) 

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Lying in the Weddell Sea, tucked in the crook of the spiraling Antarctic peninsula, Vega Island is an unsettling sight — at least when seen from the sky. In such images, one can just about make out a face, built from ice and rock, looking out toward nearby Devil’s Island. The skull’s eye socket is a rocky outcrop called a nunatak, created by the erosion of flowing glaciers.

NASA satellite imaging of Antarctica has produced sharp images of skull-shaped Vega Island. The images aren’t just spooky because of the island’s skeletal outline. They also reveal an unsettling truth about the extent of ice loss from this area of Antarctica.

What Satellite Images Reveal About Vega Island

This creepy coastline was first mapped in 1982 using images from Landsat, the long-running project organized by NASA and the United States Geological Survey (USGS). In that survey, the island’s key features were clear — jagged cliffs, four distinct ice caps, and no less than 29 glaciers.

One of these glaciers, which looks out onto Devil’s Bay, has been tracked in detail by satellite mapping for nearly 30 years. Over that time, the glacier, like others on the island, has been steadily shrinking.

Two new pictures of the skull, taken in March 2025 and October 2026, show different sides of the skull. In the first image, taken during the autumn when precipitation in the area peaks, the skull is cloaked in a thick layer of snow. The more recent image, photographed in Antarctic springtime, instead shows dark patches of bare ice along the skull’s forehead, nose, and jawline.

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These images tell a concerning story about climate change in this area of Antarctica. The winter months of 2026 were unusually warm. This appears to have led to a reduced volume of snowfall on Vega Island.

“The winter season was no treat for these glaciers,” said Mauri Pelto, a glaciologist at Nichols College, in a statement.

Read More: Sealed Under 2 Miles of Ice for 15 Million Years, Antarctica's Lake Vostok May Harbor Hidden Life

A Spooky Sign Of A Changing Climate

Normally, the thick snowfall would provide a reflective coating, keeping the glaciers underneath cool during the melt season. But Pelto warned that the darker color of the exposed ice was a warning sign that would change the very shape of the Vega Island skull.

“Even a thin cover of new snow from a spring storm would be helpful in the short run. When entombed in snow and ice, the skull is preserved. But when exposed to melt, it weathers away, which will lead to a changing jawline and expanding eye socket,” said Pelto.

Ice loss in the area mirrors that in the wider Antarctic region. Between 2002 and 2025, Antarctica’s ice sheet reduced by nearly 3000 gigatons. Each year, that ice loss raised global sea levels by 0.4 millimeters. Human-caused climate change is driving these warming temperatures.

Vega Island’s history contrasts with its current status as a spooky sign of a changing climate. In 1901, Swedish explorers Otto Nordenskjöld and Carl Anton Larsen led a team across the eastern Antarctic Peninsula. Over a harsh winter, the group became split into three. After pack ice crushed their ship, two of the groups reunited at Cape Well-met, just off of the skull’s “face.” The team was later rescued by the Argentine naval vessel Uruguay in the spring of 1903.

Over one hundred years after this happy meetup, Vega Island’s gaunt outline stands instead as a marker of a changing world. The island’s widening eye looks out on an Antarctic environment that will look very different a century from now.

Read More: Earth’s Coldest Temperature in 14 Years Recorded at Antarctica’s Concordia Station

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Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

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