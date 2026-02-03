NASA’s Artemis II Mission Now Targeting March 2026 Launch After Fuel Test Issue

Learn more about the Artemis II launch delay, what concluded the fuel test, and how NASA plans to move forward with its next crewed Moon mission.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 2 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Spaceship launch pad, returning to the moon Artemis II mission illustration
Spaceship launch pad image furnished by NASA, but not related to Artemis II mission. (Image Credit: Dima Zel/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first to carry astronauts in the Artemis program, is now targeting a March 2026 launch opportunity after engineers concluded a key prelaunch fueling test at Kennedy Space Center.

The delay follows a wet dress rehearsal conducted on Feb. 2, 2026, where teams fully fueled the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and practiced a full countdown sequence to identify potential issues before launch day, according to NASA.

Artemis II Fuel Test

A wet dress rehearsal is one of the final tests before flight. During the exercise, engineers load the rocket with super-cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen and run through nearly the entire launch countdown.

According to NASA, teams successfully filled the rocket’s tanks and completed several planned objectives before engineers detected a persistent liquid hydrogen leak in a section of plumbing that feeds fuel into the rocket’s core stage. During fueling operations, teams paused the flow of hydrogen to allow hardware to warm so seals could reseat and adjusted propellant flow rates to resolve the issue.

Although the tanks were fully loaded, the leak rate increased again during terminal countdown operations. With only minutes remaining, teams ended the rehearsal after the hydrogen leak resurfaced.

Cold weather at the launch site also meant teams had to prepare and warm certain equipment before fueling could begin, slowing preparations.

NASA ended the rehearsal and secured the rocket and Orion spacecraft while engineers reviewed the data. The agency is now determining whether another wet dress rehearsal will be needed before proceeding toward launch. March 2026 is currently the earliest available launch opportunity.

Read More: New Model Clarifies a Jupiter Mystery After Finding Oxygen Hidden Beneath Storm Clouds

What the Artemis II Moon Mission Will Do

Artemis II will be the first crewed flight of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. The mission follows the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in 2022 and represents the next step in NASA’s effort to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit, according to NASA.

Four astronauts are assigned to the mission: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The flight will begin with Orion entering a high Earth orbit, where crews will verify key spacecraft systems. After completing those checks, the spacecraft will perform a translunar injection burn to send it toward the Moon. According to NASA, Orion will travel more than 230,000 miles from Earth on a free-return trajectory that carries it around the far side of the Moon before naturally returning home.

Unlike future Artemis missions, Artemis II will not attempt a lunar landing. Its primary objectives include testing life support systems, navigation, communications, propulsion, and crew operations in deep space.

What NASA Says About the Launch Delay

NASA says the rehearsal met many of its planned objectives, including propellant loading and systems testing. Engineers are now reviewing the results to determine next steps as the agency works toward a March 2026 launch opportunity.

Artemis II will serve as a critical step before future missions attempt to land astronauts on the Moon.

Read More: Planets With Two Suns Are Almost Impossible To Find — General Relativity May Be Why

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
a multi-colored illustration of a quark zooming through plasma and creating ripples
First Direct Evidence Suggests the Universe’s Primordial Soup Behaved Like a Liquid
image of Mercury's Hokusai Crater on the surface of Mercury
Bright Streaks on Mercury Suggest That It's Not a Dead Planet, but Geologically Active 
Snow moon, full moon in February
February's 2026 Snow Moon Will Light Up the Night as Winter Rages On
Comparison of dark matter by hubble and JWST
Hidden Clues on Dark Matter Come into Sight With a New High-Resolution Map of the Sky 
Strange metallic cloud blocking a sun-like star
Mysterious Metallic Cloud Triggered the Strange Dimming of a Distant Star
International space station floating above Earth
Point Nemo, a Remote Underwater Graveyard, Will Be the Final Resting Place of the ISS
Bacteria on Mars, an image of the red planet in space
Bacteria Haven't Been Found On Mars — Could They Be Beneath the Surface?
Petri dish of a microbe colony
Microbial Communities That Support Human and Plant Health Could Be Key to Life in Space
Illustration of the Artemis rocket with the moon in the background
NASA’s Artemis II Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad Ahead of Moon Mission
A LOFAR DR2 image of the reborn black hole, J1007+3540
Black Hole Reawakens Like a Cosmic Volcano After 100 Million Years of Sleep
How many satellites are circling Earth? A cluster of satellites orbiting Earth
About 15,000 Satellites Are Circling Earth — And They’re Disrupting the Sky
RGB image of the ring nebula
A Hidden Iron Bar Has Been Uncovered Inside the Ring Nebula

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe