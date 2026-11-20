A skeleton stuck in a sandstone slab in Wyoming sparked intrigue among paleontologists looking for fossils in 2022. The fossilized remains of some creature had been mostly concealed within the stone, covering up its identity; thankfully, a special imaging technique using a beam of neutrons provided a look inside, revealing that the skeleton belonged to a tiny reptile with the horns of a dragon that died around 156 million years ago.

The newly discovered species, given the scientific name Meilynodraco amonamarthi, resided in Wyoming during the Late Jurassic, as explained in a study published in Royal Society Open Science.

The specimen found in the sandstone slab may have met a gruesome end, considering that its head was detached from its torso; thanks to the separated skull, researchers pieced together this reptile’s evolutionary connections.

A Skeleton Hidden Inside Sandstone

While digging for fossils at Wyoming’s Meilyn Quarry in 2022, an excavation team with the Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland noticed vertebrae of a tiny skeleton imprinted on a slab of sandstone. However, since most of the bones were hidden within the slab, there was no telling what this creature’s identity was; initially, the researchers thought it may have been a prehistoric snake.

To find a more definitive answer, the team brought the fossil back to Switzerland; in a stroke of good fortune, they got help from Pavel Trtik, a materials scientist at the Paul Scherrer Institute. In 2023, while visiting the Aathal Dinosaur Museum with his three sons, Trtik left his business card with the museum on a whim, offering to help in any investigations of fossils.

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Just 10 days later, Trtik heard news of the mysterious fossil found in Wyoming, and promptly agreed to help the researchers unravel its secrets.

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Discovering a Jurassic Reptile

Trtik had the perfect plan to see what was hiding within the sandstone slab; it involved neutron imaging, a technique that passes a beam of neutrons through an object, allowing researchers to analyze its contents without destroying it.

“Neutrons are particularly sensitive to hydrogen,” Trtik said in a statement. “And hydrogen is also present in hydroxyapatite, a mineral component of bones. This allows us to distinguish the fossilised remains from the surrounding sandstone.”

Taking tens of thousands of neutron and X-ray images, the researchers found pelvic bones, parts of a hind leg, and a tiny skull with an almost completely preserved braincase within the sandstone.

Upon getting a better look inside the sandstone slab, the researchers classified the new Jurassic species as Meilynodraco amonamarthi, belonging to a group of extinct reptiles known as choristoderes.

The specimen was small — only around a foot and a half long — and may have died after a run-in with a larger predator, which would’ve likely been the one to tear its head from its torso. These remains were then covered with fine river sand, which hardened into sandstone over millions of years.

The researchers were particularly interested in the specimen’s tiny ear bones, which gave them clues on where choristoderes fit on the evolutionary tree.

“They bear a striking resemblance to those of the so-called crown group of reptiles, which includes all living reptiles,” said study author Torsten Scheyer, a paleontologist at the University of Zurich. “This could suggest that choristoderes are more closely related to living reptiles than previous fossil evidence indicated.”

A Name Fit for a Prehistoric "Dragon"

The scientific name Meilynodraco amonamarthi not only hints at the newly discovered species’ appearance, but it also contains a pop culture easter egg.

Meilynodraco roughly translates to “Dragon of Meilyn,” a nod to the dragon-like horns on the back of its head. Meanwhile, the second part of the name, amonamarthi, pays tribute to Scheyer’s favorite band, the Swedish melodic death metal group Amon Amarth. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings books might also recognize that name, as it references a term used to describe Mount Doom, a prominent landmark in the series.

“When I looked at the three-dimensional images of the little reptile, with its head possibly torn off, I knew straight away: Such a spectacular creature deserves an equally spectacular name,” said Scheyer.

Read More: Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

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