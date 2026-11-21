A few lines from an old familiar song can call up a memory, making it so vivid that for just a minute you feel as if you’re standing in your high school gym or reliving that moment when you first met your spouse. A song can almost instantly change your mood from sour to sweet or from merry to melancholy.

But that’s not all music can do. Increasingly, research shows that music can help treat a variety of conditions and illnesses, including anxiety and depression as well as cardiovascular disease.

So, the next time you’re putting a playlist together, your mood may not be the only thing to benefit from your favorite tracks.

Read More: How Does Music Impact Your Brain and Workflow?

Mental and Physical Benefits of Music on Health

One of the most studied areas is music’s effect on anxiety. A 2025 paper in eClinicalMedicine reviewing 51 studies that included more than 3,000 individuals found that music effectively reduces anxiety, making it a potentially valuable addition to standard care.

Music has also been shown to help with depression. A review of nine studies in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews that included more than 400 people found that when combined with standard treatment, music therapy can provide temporary relief from depression.

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However, music might affect more than mood. There has been some intriguing research on the effects of music on heart health. A study published earlier this year in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that music could improve heart rate, blood pressure, and other physiological stress indicators in patients in cardiac intensive care units. But the type of music might matter.

One small study in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International found that listening to Mozart and Strauss lowered subjects’ blood pressure and heart rate, while listening to ABBA did not. And at least some research has shown that when it comes to cardiovascular response to music, a person’s mood and musical preferences do matter.

It’s also possible that Mozart is good for more than the heart. A growing body of evidence suggests that listening to Mozart, particularly the sonatas, may reduce the frequency of seizures in children and adults, according to studies in Epilepsy & Behavior and Scientific Reports.

This may be because the highly organized patterns in the music cause neurons to fire in a more stable, organized way, researchers speculate. Other research suggests that music (not just Mozart) might even affect gene regulation and could potentially reduce the risk of dementia, according to studies in OxJournal and Epigenetics.

Though promising, most of these studies are small and preliminary. The field of music as medicine is still young. But in at least one area, the research is robust, and music as medicine is already making a difference in people’s lives.

How Music Can Help With Mobility

Michael Thaut is a researcher at the University of Toronto and a pioneer in neurological music therapy. Thaut and his lab study how the brain processes music and how understanding that process can be used to help people with neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, or those recovering from stroke. One pillar of this approach is entrainment.

Entrainment is the process in which something that occurs in a rhythmic pattern gradually syncs with another rhythm. The classic example is the oscillation of a pendulum. Two pendulums placed on a table will gradually synchronize to the same frequency.

Entrainment can also occur between the brain’s auditory and motor systems.

“Neurons fire in some kind of oscillation process, in sort of a cyclical pattern,” Thaut explained to Discover. Using this fact about how the brain works, therapists use rhythmic entrainment to help people with Parkinson’s disease or those recovering from stroke learn to walk more fluidly.

For example, a person who has had a stroke might find it difficult to get the weaker leg to keep up with the stronger one. But when walking to a musical beat, as the brain anticipates the next beat, the weaker leg will gradually fall into the same pattern, so the patient can walk more normally.

“So let's say the rhythmic auditory stimulus has a beat of 60 beats a minute. The walking pattern frequency, the step frequency of a stroke patient, will entrain to that external sensory rhythm, so they begin to step through the beat, 60 steps a minute,” Thaut said.

“It's a physiological coupling, basically. The auditory system and the motor system are really closely connected. When the auditory neurons fire in response to an auditory stimulus, that firing rate is transmitted into the motor neurons, and so they begin also to fire in sync, and then that translates into better movement control,” Thaut added.

Any neurological disorder that has a motor component can benefit from this approach, Thaut said, including not only stroke and Parkinson’s, but multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, and cerebral palsy.

The marriage of medicine and music can be powerful therapy indeed.

Read More: How the Brain Processes Music for Those With Hearing Loss

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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