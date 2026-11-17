Our very existence hinges on a transition that took place billions of years ago, when simple microbes evolved into more complex lifeforms.

Now, researchers writing in Science Advances said that mountains may have played a role in this transition. They point to a correlation between two “growth spurts” — periods when mountain ranges became notably higher — and a diversification of life on Earth.

‟It’s likely not a coincidence that life on Earth developed and diversified approximately during the same period that the two growth spurts occurred,” co-author Ellen Kooijman of the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm said in a statement.

‟It’s exciting to think that mountain belts were once non-existent and that their development over the past three billion years may have driven the environmental and biological change that shaped our planet,” Kooijman added.

Read More: How Ancient Volcanoes Helped Create the Air We Breathe Today

Mountains Have Growth Spurts, Too

When we talk about growth spurts, we tend to think of childhood and adolescence, not land formations. But when researchers dug into the geological archive, they found evidence of two “growth spurts” in Earth’s history, during which mountains grew substantially.

To do so, the team studied the burial depths of metamorphic rock. That is, rock that has been subjected to extreme conditions, such as intense heat and high pressure, which change its texture, density, and mineral composition. From this, they were able to reconstruct how the maximum thickness and elevation of mountain ranges have increased and decreased over more than 3 billion years.

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The results revealed two periods in which mountains became both significantly thicker and considerably higher.

The first occurred approximately 2.7 billion to 2.2 billion years ago, at which point mountains grew from near sea level to approximately half the height of the Himalayas. The second took place over a shorter time frame, between 800 million and 700 million years ago.

‟The first growth spurt may have led to the emergence of land on a large scale for the first time, while the second growth spurt thrust mountain ranges to enormous heights,” co-author Douwe van Hinsbergen of Utrecht University in the Netherlands said in a statement.

Providing Essential Nutrients For Life

So, where does life come into it?

Mountains are rich sources of minerals. Over time, as the rock erodes, these minerals find their way into rivers and oceans, providing nutrients like phosphorus that are essential for life.

The taller and larger a mountain range, the more minerals — and, therefore, more nutrients — it can provide, potentially fueling a greater number and greater diversity of lifeforms.

The researchers note that the two bursts coincide with global oxidation events: the Great Oxidation Event (GOE), which took place around 2.4 billion to 2.2 billion years ago, and the Neoproterozoic Oxidation Event, which occurred 800 million to 600 million years ago. These oxidation events are themselves associated with a sudden diversification and flourishing of life.

Matthijs Smit of UBC’s Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences and lead author of the study told Discover that the study shows the formation and growth of mountains over time may have been an important process that contributed to the habitability of Earth and, by extension, the amount of biomass and biodiversity that emerged.

“It shows that rocks may not always be neutral bystanders; they can play an active role in how elements are made available to the surface environment,” he added.

Moving forward, the team hopes to fine-tune the data and explore possible feedbacks and counteracting processes that may be relevant.

This, Smit said, will enable them to test their hypothesis and reach a new level of understanding of how the Earth works and how it has developed and supported complex life over billions of years.

Read More: Earth's First Stable Dose of Oxygen Nearly Ended All Life

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