Mount Erebus Is One of Earth's Most Unusual Volcanoes, With a Rare Lava Lake and Chimney-Like Towers 

Key Takeaways on Mount Erebus

Located in Antarctica, Mount Erebus is Earth's southernmost active volcano and is considered the most unusual in the world, partly due to the lava lake scientists found in the 1970s in a summit crater.

The proportion of carbon dioxide to water vapor in Mount Erebus alternated on a 10-minute cycle.

Despite years of explorers approaching Mount Erebus and examining the volcano, no one had identified how it operated within its own life cycle.

In 1841, British explorer James Clark Ross steered his ship, the HMS Erebus, toward an icy island near Antarctica. As they neared, an active volcano spewing black smoke came into view. Ross later wrote of the mesmerizing volcano in his published diaries. It was covered in ice and snow from the base to the summit. Yet, plumes of scorching smoke drifted from the vent.

Ross named the volcano for his ship. Mount Erebus is currently the planet’s southernmost active volcano. It is also considered one of the most intriguing, partly due to the lava lake scientists found in the 1970s in a summit crater. The lava lake may not have been around in Ross’s time, but researchers think it’s at least a century old.

The volcano continues to amaze researchers, and in recent years, technology has enabled them to take more precise measurements and learn more about this molten mountain.

Finding Mount Erebus

When volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer first saw Mount Erebus, he wrote that it was the most “sublime and imposing sight” he had ever beheld, according to the book Mountains of Fire: The Menace, Meaning, and Magic of Volcanoes.

“The lava lake is mesmerizing to watch, its behavior, its bubbling, and the gas streaming out of it,” Oppenheimer, a professor of volcanology in the department of geography at the University of Cambridge, told Discover.

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The volcano is covered with “Dr. Seuss-like” ice chimneys that form when the steaming smoke hits the negative 30-degree air. And in the caves below, there are ice crystals that form into beautiful sculptures.

But it’s not just the appearance of Mount Erebus that awes scientists. The volcano also has unique behaviors that could not be uncovered by observation alone. Discovering these behaviors has been enabled by technology like spectrometers, which can be brought near the scorching volcano in order to collect data.

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Mount Erebus Is Different from Other Volcanoes

Using an advanced spectrometer, Oppenheimer and his team were able to measure the lava lake’s gas emissions. In a 2009 study in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the research team explained that their data analysis identified how the proportion of carbon dioxide to water vapor alternated on a 10-minute cycle.

“The CO2 would go up and come down, while the water vapor would go down and come up,” Oppenheimer said. “I was really flabbergasted by it. I had not seen this in any other volcano.”

The research team also collected data on the lava lake by taking successive thermal infrared images to determine how fast the lake was moving. “It's basically detecting the red-hot stripes on the lava moving around,” Oppenheimer said.

When analyzing the data, the research team also saw a 10-minute cycle that predicted how the lake sped up and slowed down within the time period. Data regarding the lava lake’s levels also showed that it rose and fell within the same cycle.

“So the volcano has a pulse; it’s breathing. It has this 10-minute cycle,” Oppenheimer told Discover.

A Closer Look at Mount Erebus

Despite years of explorers approaching Mount Erebus and examining the volcano, no one had identified how it operated within its own life cycle.

“No one had ever seen this. You're just too far away to observe it with the naked eye,” Oppenheimer said.

As sensors become more sophisticated, Oppenheimer told Discover he hopes they can collect data that takes scientists further into the volcano. Although their sensors can collect information about gases in the atmosphere or the movements of the lava lake, volcanologists would love to know more about the lake itself, such as its density or porosity.

Until sensors can reach under the lava lake’s surface, Oppenheimer said not being able to experience the volcano up close won’t hinder their research. They are working on computer models and simulations of pulse flow in a laboratory setting.

“One reason I think volcanologists are strange — we spend a lot of time imagining a region that we’ll never directly observe,” he said.

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