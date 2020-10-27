Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Mind

Recording Brain Activity Through the Mouth

Neuroscientists introduce new tool to detect hippocampal activity

Neuroskeptic iconNeuroskepticBy NeuroskepticOctober 27, 2020 12:00 AM
mouth.jpg

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Neuroscientists have developed an unusual new tool to help in recording brain activity - a mouth-based magnetic sensor.

The researchers, Tim M. Tierney et al. of University College London, built the device in order to record activity in the hippocampus, an area deep in the brain.

Because of the hippocampus's deep location, it is difficult to record its activity using methods such as electroencephalography (EEG) or magnetoencephalography (MEG), which record at the scalp.

Tierney et al. realized that the magnetic fields produced by hippocampal activity should be strong inside the mouth. The only problem was getting an MEG sensor in there and keeping it in a stable position. They came up with the idea of attaching a the sensor (called an OPM) to a custom-fitted plastic dental mould. The mould was created to fit the teeth of a volunteer, allowing him to bite down on it, holding it inside his mouth:

Mouth sensor for MEG

Tierney et al. say that it would have been better to place the sensor even closer to the hippocampus, but "A limitation on how far into the mouth the appliance can be placed is imposed by the need to avoid activating the gag reflex".

The sensor worked - it was able to detect the increase in hippocampal theta activity when the volunteer was asked to imagine being in different locations, a task that is known to involve the hippocampus.

The mouth sensor picked up the hippocampal activity better than sensors on the scalp. However, whether the advantages of the mouth electrode outweigh the inconvenience of having to custom-fit the device to each participant remains to be seen.

This is the first time that MEG sensors have been used inside the mouth, but EEG electrodes, being much smaller, have long been used inside the nose. These nasopharyngeal electrodes are able to get very close to the brain, and are sometimes used in the diagnosis of epilepsy. EEG recording from inside the ear is also possible.

    Related Content
    Aqueducts: How Ancient Rome Brought Water to Its People

    Aqueducts: How Ancient Rome Brought Water to Its People

    There's More to Technophobia Than the Fear of Technology

    There's More to Technophobia Than the Fear of Technology

    Why Americans Fear They’re Playing Vaccine Roulette

    Why Americans Fear They’re Playing Vaccine Roulette

    More From Discover
    Recommendations From Our Store
    Shop Now
    Stay Curious
    Join
    Our List

    Sign up for our weekly science updates.

    View our privacy policy
    Subscribe
    To The Magazine

    Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

    Follow Us
    FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
    The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

    2 Free Articles Left

    Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

    Subscribe

    Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

    Want unlimited access?

    Subscribe today and save 70%

    Subscribe

    Already a subscriber? Register or Log In