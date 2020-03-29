Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Mind

Is COVID-19 Not Disgusting Enough?

Disease avoidance and the behavioural immune system

Neuroskeptic iconNeuroskepticBy NeuroskepticMarch 29, 2020 12:00 AM
virusweb.jpg

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought much of the world to a standstill and hammered the world economy. But it strikes me that most people's emotional reactions to the virus have been remarkably muted. While panic buying has certainly been a problem, popular panic over the disease itself seems rare.

So why isn't COVID-19 scarier? I'd like to propose that the reason lies in the symptoms - or rather, the symptoms COVID-19 lacks.

There has been quite a bit of research on the psychology of disease avoidance. The theory is that humans evolved a 'behavioural immune system' to help us avoid being infected by pathogens, by making us want to avoid signs of infection.

A consistent finding is that we are primed to be disgusted both by skin abnormalities (spots and rashes especially), and by bodily fluids - both of which can spread contagion.

Facial Expression of Disgust
Facial expression of disgust. From Ekman (1976)

COVID-19, however, lacks visible symptoms. The coronavirus doesn't cause spots, a rash, buboes, yellow skin, bloodshot eyes, or any of the stigmata of other infections. There are striking (and disturbing) images of victims of smallpox, measles, or leprosy, but you can't take a picture of COVID-19 symptoms.

In terms of body fluids, while vomiting and diarrhoea can be symptoms of COVID-19, they're uncommon. Even the cough of COVID-19 is mostly a dry cough, meaning that phlegm is usually not a big issue.

So I believe that COVID-19's lack of visible or fluidic symptoms makes it an easy disease to ignore, because it doesn't disgust us in the way many other diseases do.

To be sure, it's also true that COVID-19 is just less deadly than most of the really 'disgusting' diseases, like smallpox or ebola. So the relative lack of panic over the coronavirus could be nothing to do with disgust or the lack of it.

But still, I suspect that the emotional concern over COVID-19 would be higher if it caused, say, spots. Even if the spots were painless and didn't scar, they would make COVID-19 "visible" and thus easier to fear and be disgusted by.

Related Content

Soap, Duration and Water Temperature: What Matters and What Doesn’t When It Comes to Good Hand-Washing

Soap, Duration and Water Temperature: What Matters and What Doesn’t When It Comes to Good Hand-Washing

Asymptomatic Carriers Are Fueling the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here’s Why You Don’t Have to Feel Sick to Spread the Disease

Asymptomatic Carriers Are Fueling the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here’s Why You Don’t Have to Feel Sick to Spread the Disease

Trials Are Underway For a Coronavirus Vaccine — But It Could Be a While Before You Can Get It

Trials Are Underway For a Coronavirus Vaccine — But It Could Be a While Before You Can Get It

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In