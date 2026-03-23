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Meteor Traveling 35,000 MPH Explodes Over Texas, Possibly Striking a Houston House

Learn how a fast-moving meteor exploded over Texas and where NASA says fragments may have landed near Houston.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Object heading to Earth, not associated with this study(Image Credit: Triff/Shutterstock) 

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A meteor tore across southeast Texas on March 21, 2026, flashing over Houston before a shockwave rippled across the region. In the aftermath, a homeowner in northwest Harris County reported that a rock crashed through her roof, raising the possibility that meteorites reached the ground.

According to NASA, the object sped through Earth’s atmosphere at about 35,000 miles per hour, traveling southeast before coming apart high above the Houston area — roughly 29 miles up near Bammel, west of Cypress Station. The meteoroid, estimated to be about three feet wide and weighing around a ton, released energy comparable to about 26 tons of TNT as it broke apart. Radar data suggests some fragments may have fallen across parts of north Houston.

Read More: A Meteorite That Hit Scotland a Billion Years Ago Changed Life on Earth

A Fireball and Falling Debris Over Houston

According to a local news outlet, KHOU 11, the homeowner, Sherrie James, said the object came through the roof and into an upstairs bedroom. It hit the floor, bounced back up, struck the ceiling again, and landed near a television.

James said her family heard a loud boom and went to investigate, where they found a hole in the ceiling and a rock inside the room.

Emergency crews responded and initially considered whether the object had fallen from an aircraft. But responders soon learned there were reports of a meteor breaking apart at the same time. No injuries were reported.

The meteor was widely visible across Texas, with eyewitness reports coming in from as far as Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, and Rockport, according to NASA. It was first seen around 4:40 p.m. local time.

Lightning-mapping instruments aboard NOAA’s GOES satellites also detected the meteor, providing additional confirmation of the event from space-based sensors.

Tracking the Meteor’s Path

The meteor’s descent was tracked using a combination of sensors and radar. According to NASA’s fireball event page, the object first became visible roughly 49 miles above Stagecoach, northwest of Houston, before traveling through the atmosphere.

As it broke apart, the meteor released a burst of energy that generated a pressure wave audible on the ground. Residents across the Houston area reported hearing loud booms, with some initially fearing an explosion.

NASA’s analysis also indicates that radar detected debris falling through the atmosphere after the breakup. This debris likely continued to fall for several minutes, helping scientists estimate where the fragments may have landed. This area, known as a “strewn field,” appears to extend across parts of north Houston and nearby suburbs.

Most of the object would have vaporized during entry, with only a small fraction of its mass surviving to reach the ground as meteorites.

A Rare and Unusual Event

Events like this are extremely rare, especially when they hit a house. For perspective, the only confirmed case of a person being struck by a meteorite is Ann Hodges in 1954, who survived with a large bruise.

Most meteorites fall unnoticed, often landing in oceans or remote areas. Even when fragments do reach populated regions, the odds of a direct strike on a structure are extremely low.

Still, when such events do occur, they offer a rare opportunity for both scientists and the public to witness and potentially recover material from space.

Read More: Meteorites From the Earliest Planets Reveal How Earth Lost Certain Elements

Article Sources

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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