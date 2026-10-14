Meet D-Rex, a Newly Discovered 5-Pound Fungus With a 65-Million-Year-Old Lineage

In August 2024, researcher Jing Song collected an unusual fungus growing around oak roots in Yunnan Province, China. About a month later, another researcher, Indunil Senanayake, collected a specimen in the same village. Both specimens were part of a series of collections that would help the team identify a new species, one they concluded belongs in no existing family and is the largest of its kind on record.

A study in Frontiers in Fungal Biology describes the new species, Dianjunus rex, and dates its new family to about 65 million years ago. Its genome, though, lacks many of the enzymes that related fungi use to digest plant material, and the authors suggest it may live quietly inside healthy trees until they start to die.

“This remarkable species represents a new fungal family, Dianjunaceae, and provides a rare window into the evolution of extreme fungal body forms,” said Senanayake, co-author of the study, in a press release. “The discovery illustrates how much fungus biodiversity remains to be discovered in East Asian forests.”

Identifying the Giant Fungus

In all, the researchers collected five specimens in 2024 and 2025, in coniferous forests near Kunming and Lufeng and in a tropical rainforest in Xishuangbanna. The spore-producing parts, known as fruiting bodies, were powdery and whitish to yellow outside and spongy inside; the tropical specimens were larger than the others, and the heaviest weighed about 5 pounds.

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Stromata of Dianjunus rex in the field. (Image Credit: Song, Yan, Pérez-Moreno, Zhang, Yang, Xie, Su, Liu, Wang, Liu, Yang, Yang, Liu, Shi, Wan, Cheewangkoon, Dai, Senanayake and Yu/CC BY)

To place the fungus, the team compared its DNA with that of many other fungi, drawing on complete DNA readings from three specimens. That comparison placed it among the Xylariales, a group that includes many wood-rotting fungi, with the family Graphostromataceae as its closest relative, but it differed enough in shape, spores, and genes that the authors decided it needed a new genus and a new family.

Its genome has about 220 genes for enzymes that build or break down carbs, against 423 to 635 in wood-rotting relatives, and almost none for dissolving pectin, a glue-like compound in plant cell walls. The authors base their idea about how it lives on where the fruiting bodies appeared, only on the roots of dying or dead trees. With fewer enzymes to maintain, they say, the fungus could put its energy into building the giant fruiting body.

Why the Discovery Points to More Hidden Fungi

The date for that split comes from a molecular clock analysis, which uses DNA differences between species to estimate when their ancestors branched apart, and the range runs from 50 million to 80 million years. That range covers the time of the mass extinction that ended the dinosaurs, and the authors say the fungus’s ancestors may have found new ways of living as forests recovered.

Yunnan is among the richest places for fungi, with more than 6,000 known species and a total that could exceed 100,000, the study notes. Senanayake added that fungi there have been undercounted because sites are hard to sample, fruiting is seasonal and easy to miss, and scientists have favored species with economic value.

How the Giant Fungus Got Its Name

The genus name, Dianjunus, honors the Dian Kingdom, a society from Yunnan’s past, and uses the Chinese word for fungus. The species name, rex, is Latin for king and refers to the fruiting bodies’ size and imposing look.

The team expects forests across subtropical China to hold more fungi that science has not yet described, so another new species may be growing unnoticed nearby.

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