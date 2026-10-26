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Medieval Mummy Powder Used in Historical Medicine Reveals Unexpected Anti-Influenza Effect

Discover how Mumia vera aegyptiaca, once sold as a cure for a wide range of ailments, has been analyzed, revealing how one extract modestly protected cells from flu-induced damage.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
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Egyptian sarcophagus,
Egyptian sarcophagus, not associated with the new findings  (Image Credit: Travel-Fr/Shutterstock) 

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Throughout history, many obscure ingredients have risen to fame in medicinal practices around the world, making today’s health practitioners and scientists cringe. From bezoar stones and dragon’s blood to ground-up animal horns, unusual substances have been praised as potent panaceas for all sorts of ailments for centuries.

One particularly grisly remedy was Mumia vera aegyptiaca, a medicinal substance made from ancient Egyptian mummies. Now, a research team led by the Institute of Pharmaceutical Biology and Biotechnology at Marburg University in Germany has analyzed historical samples of the substance and tested its biological activity.

Their study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that an extract of Mumia vera modestly protected cells from damage caused by influenza virus. Although the findings don’t establish any therapeutic benefits in humans, they offer new insights into the chemistry of this peculiar historical remedy.

Read More: A Nauseating Part of Medical History: Medical Cannibalism

What Is Mumia Vera Aegyptiaca?

Red tin with Mumia label

An apothecary vessel labeled “Mumia.”

(Image Credit: Claudia Sachße)

The use of Mumia vera in medicine dates back to around 1300, with roots in both Arabian and European traditions, as described in a paper published in Organic Geochemistry. Practitioners regarded the substance as a remedy for a remarkable range of ailments, partly because they believed that the healing powers of the dead could be transferred to the living.

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The idea gained traction among influential medicinal thinkers, including Paracelsus (1493 to 1541). As demand for the powder grew, Egyptian mummies became increasingly valuable and difficult to obtain. This created a market for counterfeits, with sellers offering an assortment of substitutes. The term Mumia vera, meaning genuine mummy, helped distinguish authentic material from imitations as restrictions on removing mummies from Egyptian tombs further limited supplies.

Despite doubts about its authenticity and effectiveness, Mumia vera aegyptiaca remained an ingredient in European medicine for centuries. By the 18th century, it was sold in pharmacies across Europe.

Analyzing Mumia Vera Aegyptiaca Samples

The research team examined 24 objects from university and pharmacy museum collections, including historical medicinal products, mummified body parts, embalming residues, bandages, and two skulls. Using chemical analysis alongside historical research, they investigated what these materials actually contained.

The samples varied considerably in composition, but several contained molecular signatures consistent with aged conifer resins. Some embalming-related materials also contained metabolites associated with Aloe. These findings could help researchers interpret an unresolved term in ancient Egyptian texts that may refer to the plant or a product derived from it.

pink tin of mummy powder

An apothecary vessel labeled “Pulv. Mumiae Ver.,” used for powdered Mumia vera.

(Image Credit: Claudia Sachße)

The team also tested a historical Mumia vera extract on MDCK cells, a canine kidney cell line commonly used in influenza research. They found that the extract modestly reduced the damage caused by influenza virus. However, the major isolated compound had no protective effect on its own, and the researchers haven’t identified which components caused the observed effect.

The Belief in Mumia Vera as a Remedy Persisted

Together, these findings refine our understanding of ancient Egyptian embalming practices, museum objects, and historical medicines. But the story of Mumia vera extends beyond its chemical composition. For centuries, the substance occupied an odd place in medicine, even as doubts about its supposed healing powers grew.

Skepticism eventually entered medicinal reference works. But despite a 1814 medical dictionary dismissing its curative properties, belief in the remedy persisted. For instance, the German pharmaceutical company E. Merck was still listing Mumia vera Aegyptiaca in its catalog in 1924, while a New York shop advertised powdered Egyptian mummies among its “witches’ supplies” in 1973.

Read More: The Online Trade of Mummified Remains Could Be Spreading Harmful Fungi

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Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

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