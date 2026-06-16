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Medieval Gameboard in Moroccan Bathhouse Highlights Early Islamic Gaming Traditions

Learn about a gameboard that was found at a medieval-era bathhouse in Morocco, showing how people used to play games while freshening up. 

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
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Volubilis ruins
Ruins of Volubilis, where the game board was found. ​Image not associated with the study. (Image Credit: Daria Chumakova/Shutterstock) 

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Playing a board game while bathing may sound like a bizarre combination, but for people living in the medieval Islamic world, it proved to be a relaxing way to unwind. Archaeologists found proof of this pastime at a communal bathhouse, or hammam, in the ruins of Walīla, an abandoned city located in modern-day Morocco; a gameboard carved on steps leading to a pool shows that bathers enjoyed game while visiting communal spaces like the hammam.

A new study published in Libyan Studies determined that the medieval gameboard at Walīla was likely used to play a running-fight game known as tāb/sig. The gameboard, carved sometime after the bathhouse was built in the late 8th or early 9th century C.E., may take inspiration from similar gameboards found at several sites in the Middle East.

Read More: These 5 Toys and Games Have Been Popular for Millenia

Finding a Gameboard at a Bathhouse

The gameboard at Walīla is designed with three rows of 13 holes, carved into a top step right before a cold plunge pool. A fourth, irregular row, set around 3 to 5 inches back from the main board, may have been used for scoring, or it may be part of an unfinished board for another game.

Bathers visiting the hammam would’ve been able to sit opposite one another on the steps to play the game. The game was also highly visible — bystanders would've been able to catch a glimpse of the gameplay from a nearby changing room.

The researchers behind the new study suggest that because of this placement, the game served as a purposeful addition to the hammam; gaming in this bathhouse was accepted, and perhaps even encouraged.

Archaeologists often can’t determine exactly when a gameboard like this one is carved into a floor. But since it’s known that the hammam was constructed in the late 8th century and abandoned by the 10th or 11th century at the latest, researchers can be sure that the gameboard was used around the 8th and 9th centuries.

A Popular Game in the Islamic World

Based on the gameboard’s design, the researchers came up with two potential explanations for the type of game that bathers were playing. It could have potentially been mancala, a family of games that have players distributing stones, seeds, beans, or other pieces between holes on a board to capture the most pieces.

However, according to the researchers, mancala gameboards with three rows are rare, and those that do have three rows often have an even number of holes per row. The gameboard at Walīla instead has 3 by 13 holes, with an odd number of holes in each row. But since the steps where the gameboard is carved are slightly eroded, there may have originally been 14 holes.

The more likely explanation is that bathers were playing a game known as tāb in the Levant and sīg in the Maghreb and Saharan Africa, in which two players compete to move their pieces and capture the opponent’s pieces. Unlike mancala, tāb/sīg is played on boards with three, four, or five rows, with each one containing any number of holes from 7 to 29.

The Spread of Medieval Games

Tāb boards have also been found at sites across the Mediterranean, from the Middle East to Portugal. The researchers suggest that this game may have spread to the western Mediterranean in the early medieval period. The gameboard at Walīla, if truly used for tāb/sīg, would make it the oldest known evidence of the game in North Africa.

Tāb may have spread even further in the early Middle Ages. Running-fight games with similar boards and mechanics have been found in Scandinavia. During this period, Scandinavia traded with the Islamic world — in exchange for goods and wealth between these two powers, tāb may have been brought back to Scandinavia by Norsemen who served in the Varangian Guard, a unit in the Byzantine army.

Games were ultimately a vital part of medieval culture that was shared from one region to the next. In the Islamic world, their role as a leisure activity while bathing might be more extensive than previously believed, according to the researchers.

Medieval literature and archaeological evidence, such as dice and game boards, point to a variety of games played in the early Islamic world, from tāb/sīg to chess and backgammon. But gaming in the Islamic world, according to the researchers, is often neglected; they say that unexplored sites in Morocco, North Africa, and the broader Mediterranean could reveal even more ways in which medieval people played games.

Read More: Ancient People Had Public Death Matches for Fun, and These Other Pastimes

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Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

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