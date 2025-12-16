Manta Rays Give Free Rides to Hitchhikers, Protecting Other Coastline Species

Manta rays are gentle giants that attract thousands of spectators each year, all hoping to catch a glimpse of them gliding through the tropical waters of the Caribbean Sea. Often, they’re not alone. Smaller fish are frequently seen tagging along, tucked beneath the rays’ broad wings as if catching a free ride.

By recording manta rays and their hitchhikers in nursery areas around Palm Beach County, South Florida, for nearly a decade, researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science and the Marine Megafauna Foundation have uncovered a deeper story. They describe in their study published in Marine Biology how manta rays don’t just tolerate these companions, but actively support species that are crucial to Florida’s marine ecosystems and fisheries by offering mobile shelters, feeding opportunities, and even places to mate.

Boat strikes and fishing-related injuries already pose a risk to young manta rays, and broader pressures like warming oceans and habitat loss add to the strain. But when juvenile mantas are harmed, it’s not just the rays that suffer, but an entire marine community that relies on them.

Gentle Giants Under Threat

Manta rays are among the ocean’s most captivating residents. Highly intelligent and feeding on vast quantities of zooplankton, they give birth to live young and thrive in subtropical and tropical waters around the world. Their graceful movements fuel a global, multimillion-dollar tourism industry.

But as humans increasingly share coastal waters with these “angels of the sea,” we’re also reshaping their environment. That’s why the Marine Megafauna Foundation has been closely documenting how human activities affect manta rays, particularly in nursery habitats in South Florida. Collisions with boats and entanglement in fishing gear are a real and growing danger, especially for juveniles.

Beyond understanding how mantas cope with habitat loss, ocean warming, and direct human impacts, researchers also want to know more about their social lives, specifically which species choose to associate with manta rays, and what they gain from the relationship.

Who Hitchhikes With Mantas Rays?

The study focused on young Caribbean manta rays (Mobula yarae), some spanning up to 20 feet across. Researchers analyzed 465 videos collected between 2016 and 2021, tracking which and the quantity of fish that swam alongside the mantas and where they preferred to gather.

The analysis revealed that usually rays’ companions stayed near their gills, eyes, wings, and tails and mostly belonged to four families of teleost fish, most commonly suckerfish, which cling to larger marine animals with their suction-like dorsal fin. Other frequent riders included jacks and cobia, species economically important to Florida’s fisheries.

“Our results suggest that these species may be interdependent and form long-lasting and relatively stable relationships, creating mobile ecosystems where fish may mature, feed, or mate,” said Catherine Macdonald, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy in a press release.

Protecting Manta Rays and Species That Depend on Them

The researchers stress that protecting mantas also means protecting the many species that depend on them.

“Understanding ecological interactions between species is essential to conserving the marine environment,” Macdonald added.

“Slowing down in areas where mantas are known to feed near the surface is a simple but crucial step toward protecting these young rays,” said study co-author Jessica Pate of the Marine Megafauna Foundation in the news release. “Responsible boating and fishing can help protect these species and their critical ecological interactions long-term.”

Ultimately, the findings highlight manta rays as living and moving habitats that help sustain biodiversity along Florida’s coastlines.

