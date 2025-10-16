Advertisement

Manta Rays Dive Almost 4,000 Feet into the Deep Ocean — Not for Food, But for Directions

Learn how tracking data shows that manta rays plunge more than 4,000 feet down in the deep sea not to hunt, but to find their bearings and travel across the open ocean.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Manta ray diving in deep ocean
(Image Credit: katunderwater/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

In the open ocean, a manta ray’s path can seem deliberate, until, without warning, it slips beneath the surface and vanishes into the blue. Hours or days later, it reappears far from where it began. Scientists have long wondered what drives these plunges. Now, new evidence suggests the rays may be diving not to hunt, but to find their way across the open sea.

Advertisement

Over a decade, marine biologists tracked dozens of manta rays to understand their deep descents. They found that the animals occasionally plunged into the dark for hours, resurfacing hundreds of kilometers away. These dives often coincided with bursts of long-distance movement, hinting that manta rays may use the deep to reorient themselves before continuing their journey.

“We show that, far offshore, oceanic manta rays are capable of diving to depths greater than 1,200 meters [almost 4,000 feet], far deeper than previously thought,” said first author Calvin Beale in a press release. “These dives, which are linked with increased horizontal travel afterwards, may play an important role in helping mantas gather information about their environment and navigate across the open ocean.”

How Manta Rays Use the Deep Ocean

The deeper a manta ray dives, the more stable its surroundings become. Far below the surface, shifts in temperature, oxygen, and light flatten into steady gradients that can serve as subtle signposts. Beale and his colleagues think manta rays may use these layers to sense environmental cues, perhaps magnetic or chemical changes, that help them orient across the open ocean.

“Understanding the nature and function of deep dives helps explain how animals cross vast, seemingly featureless oceans and connect ecosystems thousands of kilometers apart,” Beale said.

Not every manta ray behaves the same way. Those traveling over deeper offshore waters were far more likely to dive, while individuals remaining near shallow coastal zones rarely descended beyond about 1,600 feet (500 meters). In areas where the seafloor dropped sharply into deeper water, the manta rays dove most often, suggesting that topography and depth influence when and why they dive.

Read More: Spiky, Star-Shaped Creatures Show the Deep Sea Is a "Connected Superhighway"

Hidden Manta Ray Diving Patterns

From 2012 to 2022, researchers attached small satellite tags to 24 oceanic manta rays off the coasts of Indonesia, Peru, and New Zealand. The devices recorded depth, temperature, and movement, then detached after several months to float to the surface, where the team could recover them and download the data. Finding the tags wasn’t easy; the scientists often had to scour wide stretches of ocean to spot a small gray antenna bobbing among the waves.

In the end, the team retrieved eight tags, yielding the first high-resolution record of manta diving behavior. Together, they logged more than 2,700 days of data, tracking thousands of dives and revealing that the rays occasionally plunged to depths of about 4,100 feet (1,250 meters), where the temperature hovered around 41 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius).

The dive profiles followed a distinctive pattern: long surface pauses, steep descents punctuated by short “steps,” and slow ascents back toward the light. These dives were rare — less than three percent of all recorded activity — but often preceded bursts of horizontal travel spanning hundreds of kilometers, suggesting a link between deep dives and long-distance navigation.

Advertisement

Read More: Into the Unknown: How Similar Is Deep Sea and Space Exploration?

Ocean Health and Conservation

The findings help explain how wide-ranging marine species knit together distant habitats, from coastal reefs to the open sea. By plunging into deeper, colder layers, manta rays may be calibrating their sense of place in a vast and changing ocean.

Advertisement

“Our study highlights how dependent migratory species are on both coastal and offshore habitats, stressing the need for international cooperation in their conservation,” Beale concluded. “It also reminds us that the deep ocean — which regulates Earth’s climate and underpins global fisheries, remains poorly understood but vitally important.”


Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Dog toy addiction
Why Some Dogs Can’t Stop Playing With Their Toys, and How It’s Similar to Gambling Addiction
orange and black intersex spider species Damarchus inazuma
New Frankenstein Spider Found in Thailand Is Half Male and Half Female
A black and white bird holding a bit of meat in its mouth.
Vultures Stashed Sandals and Other Archaeological Artifacts in Their Nests Around 675 Years Ago
A three masted schooner sails in the Antarctic similar to Shackleton's Endurance
A Weak Hull May Have Sealed the Ship Endurance's Tragic Fate Before It Even Reached Antarctica
Sydney funnel web spider in aggressive pose
The Deadliest Spider in the World Ends Lives in Hours, But Its Venom May Inspire Medical Miracles
red angler fish in the Mariana trench
Using Deep Sea Submersibles, Researchers Have Uncovered an Almost Alien World in the Hadal Trenches
The Red Sea
The Red Sea Vanished From Earth for 100,000 Years Until a Catastrophic Flood Brought It Back
gray wolf walking through the snow in the wodds
Wild Dogs Follow Familiar Routes When Traveling, Unlike Free-Spirited Wild Cats That Explore New Places
a geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupting
Water Flows Beneath Yellowstone National Park, Sometimes Taking Decades to Reach a Geyser
Galbula ruficauda eating a moth or butterfly
Animals Choose to Hide or Flaunt Their Colors Based on Light Conditions and Predator Behavior
monkey holding a mushroom
Our Prehistoric Ancestors May Have Snacked on Mushrooms Just Like Some Primates Do Today 
decaying deer skeleton in the woods
After Death, the Necrobiome Helps Drive the Circle of Life 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe