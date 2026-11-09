Magnified Light From Distant Dragon Galaxy Reveals Supergiant Stars and Clues to Dark Matter

An elongated galaxy known as “the Dragon” hides elusive stars and dark matter almost 6.5 billion light-years away. These cosmic secrets aren’t so easily seen, but by capitalizing on distorted light from the galaxy, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has identified a record-breaking 104 magnified stellar-event candidates there.

This discovery, announced in a new study in Astronomy & Astrophysics, more than doubles the previous record of 44 detections of such events. The JWST was able to spot luminous stars from these events with the help of gravitational lensing, a phenomenon in which a massive celestial object warps light coming from much more distant objects.

In this case, light from the Dragon was magnified by a massive galaxy cluster called Abell 370. In addition, stars and dark matter within the Dragon itself also bend light and magnify it to an even more extreme degree, allowing astronomers to unpack the galaxy’s mysterious contents.

A Dragon in the Background

In order to understand how astronomers can see the Dragon, it’s important to first take a look at Abell 370.

Abell 370 — a galaxy cluster that is around 4 billion light-years away — is an excellent example of gravitational lensing in action. Images of the galaxy cluster are filled with an assortment of bright cosmic shapes, and scattered in the mix are arcs of blue light; these arcs are actually distorted images of remote galaxies behind Abell 370, according to NASA.

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While the remote galaxies are too faint to see directly, the gravity of Abell 370 magnifies and stretches them, almost like a funhouse mirror. The Dragon is among these remote galaxies: The gravitational lensing effect of Abell 370 stretches it so that it appears as an elongated arc.

In 2025, researchers relied on gravitational lensing to identify 44 individual stars within the Dragon while inspecting JWST images. At the time, this marked the largest number of individual stars detected in the distant universe, according to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Now, the number of known stars in the Dragon has jumped even higher with the new study’s detection of 104 magnified stellar events.

Spying on Magnified Stars

The researchers behind the new study were able to detect so many magnified stellar events because of intense changes in brightness seen coming from the Dragon.

There are certain areas within a gravitational lens where light from a background galaxy can become greatly magnified: These areas are called “caustics.” However, there are also “microcaustics,” representing another level of magnification caused by individual stars within a background galaxy.

The magnification effect from a main gravitational lens (or “macrolens”) — like Abell 370 — can align with the magnification effect from a background galaxy's individual stars (a “microlens”) over a few days to a week to vastly increase the brightness of the stars, according to Arizona State University.

In the case of the Dragon, researchers looked for significant changes in brightness caused by the lensing effect in JWST images. This led them to pinpoint the 104 stellar events, which they say represent the largest sample of highly magnified star candidates identified in a single galaxy.

Supergiants and Fuzzy Dark Matter

With an updated view of the Dragon, researchers are interested in examining the luminous stars that they can see within the galaxy.

These stars generally come in two types: blue supergiants and red supergiants. The Hubble Space Telescope is more likely to detect blue supergiants, extremely hot and bright stars that shine at short wavelengths. The JWST, meanwhile, is more likely to observe red supergiants — cooler and larger than their blue counterparts — due to its longer wavelength coverage.

The ratio of blue supergiants to red supergiants in a galaxy could reveal key details; for example, younger and more metal-poor stellar populations are expected to produce a larger fraction of blue supergiants.

The researchers found that the Dragon has a blue-to-red ratio of 1, meaning the galaxy is a relatively evolved, still-forming system.

The gravitational lensing that makes the Dragon visible may also be aided by dark matter, not just stars. The researchers write that the effect could hint at the idea of dark matter potentially being “fuzzy,” a hypothetical form defined by an ultra-light dark matter particle that produces a blobby, wavy distribution of dark matter in galaxies, according to the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics.

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