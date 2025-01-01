Discover Magazine - 2019

2019 Discover Magazine Issues

December

The Power of Cute

November

10 Experiments That Changed Everything

September/October

Inside the Public Health Crisis of Gun Violence

July/August

Everything Worth Knowing About...

June

To the Moon and Back

May

The Future of Fertility

April

Meet the T-rex Family

March

Mysteries of the Maya

January/February

The State of Science 2019

