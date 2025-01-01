Discover Magazine - 2018

2018 Discover Magazine Issues

December

Alzheimer's Under Attack

November

Life in the Quantum Realm

October

Weight Loss Science

Medical Mysteries

Unraveling Medicine's Biggest Riddles

September

Tech Explosion

July/August

Everything Worth Knowing...

June

How Close Are We to Flying Cars...

May

A Safer Opioid?

April

Editing What We Eat

March

The Secret History of Vikings

January/February

Top 100

