2013 Discover Magazine Issues

December

Next Gen Tech

November

Comet Watch

October

Food at Risk

September

Tech on the Brain

July/August

Invisible Planet, the Science We Don't See

June

Race to Save the Sharks

May

Dark Energy

April

Crop Wars

March

Evolution's Next Stage

Einstein's Universe

January/February

100 Top Stories of 2012

