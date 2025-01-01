Discover Magazine - 2007

Discover Magazine

Discover magazine reports captivating developments in science, medicine, technology, and the world around us. Spectacular photography and refreshingly understandable stories on complex subjects connect everyday people with the greatest ideas and minds in science.

2007 Discover Magazine Issues

December

Scientist of the Year

Read Issue
November

Boy, Interrupted

Read Issue
Space

The History of Space Travel

Read Issue
October

The State of Science in America

Read Issue
September

The Last Dinosaur Hunter

Read Issue
Medical Mysteries

Medical Mysteries

Read Issue
August

10 Unsolved Mysteries of the Brain

Read Issue
The Brain

24 Hours in the Life of the Brain

Read Issue
July

Science and Islam

Read Issue
June

The Invisible Planet

Read Issue
May

Death of a Star

Read Issue
April

Understanding Autism

Read Issue
Advertisement

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe