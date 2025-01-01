Discover Magazine - 1998

Discover Magazine

Discover magazine reports captivating developments in science, medicine, technology, and the world around us. Spectacular photography and refreshingly understandable stories on complex subjects connect everyday people with the greatest ideas and minds in science.

1998 Discover Magazine Issues

December

The Oldest Mummies

Read Issue
November

The Black Hole of the Milky Way

Read Issue
October

The Root of the Root of All Evil

Read Issue
September

What Should We Do with the Moon?

Read Issue
August

Faster than Light

Read Issue
July

1998: Discover Awards

Read Issue
June

The Darwin Chip

Read Issue
May

Reinventing Life

Read Issue
April

Quest for Antimatter

Read Issue
March

Machines of the Very Very Small

Read Issue
February

Beyond Hubble

Read Issue
January

1997: The Top 100 Science Stories

Read Issue
Advertisement

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe