Discover Magazine

Discover magazine reports captivating developments in science, medicine, technology, and the world around us. Spectacular photography and refreshingly understandable stories on complex subjects connect everyday people with the greatest ideas and minds in science.

1996 Discover Magazine Issues

December

A Cold, Hard Look at Dinos

November

The Tarzan Syndrome

October

Powers of Creation

September

The Last Time Earth Got Hit

August

Reinventing the Wheel

July

Hominid Walking

June

How the Brain Learned to Talk

May

Life at Risk

April

Quest for Antimatter

March

The Great Chinese People

February

Making Sense of Creation

January

1995: The Top 100 Science Stories

