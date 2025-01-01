Discover Magazine - 1995

Discover magazine reports captivating developments in science, medicine, technology, and the world around us. Spectacular photography and refreshingly understandable stories on complex subjects connect everyday people with the greatest ideas and minds in science.

1995 Discover Magazine Issues

December

In Your Future Face

November

The Unseen Solar System

October

Science on the Edge

September

Living with Neanderthals

August

The Last Days of Easter Island

July

X-ray Dreams

June

Sixth Annual Technology Awards

May

The Brain That Misplaced Its Body

April

Aliens on the Beach!

March

Crisis in the Cosmos

February

Beast in the Belly

