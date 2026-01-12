Macaque Monkeys Could Unlock the Brain Secrets Behind Motivation — and Inspire New Mental Health Treatments

Researchers have discovered a break that could help ease a common symptom of depression. Discover more about it.

Written byRosie McCall
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
two macaque monkeys resting on a wall
(Image Credit: Robert Sanjeev Ross/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Filing your taxes, cleaning your inbox, and assembling flat-pack furniture. Life is full of boring but necessary tasks, and it is not always easy to find motivation.

Now, scientists writing in Current Biology believe they have identified a pathway in the brain that serves as a biological brake and influences our ability to initiate a task. The hope is that one day, the research will help those who suffer from a severe lack of motivation triggered by conditions such as depression and schizophrenia.

Read More: Non-Invasive Sound Therapy Helps Target Alzheimer’s Plaques in Monkeys — Could It One Day Help Humans?

Finding Motivation From Monkeys

When deciding whether or not to initiate a task, the brain essentially conjures up a pros and cons list, weighing up the benefits (or reward) versus the drawbacks (or cost) of completing said task.

But while it is known that motivation tends to drop when a task is considered unpleasant or the costs appear too high, it is not known how the brain translates this value judgement into a decision not to act.

To find out, scientists at Kyoto University, Japan, recruited two male macaques — a highly intelligent species that shares many of our cognitive processes.

The macaques were trained to complete tasks under two scenarios: the first earned the monkey a water treat ; the second earned the monkey a water treat accompanied by an irksome puff of air to the face. In each situation, the task was preceded by a cue, and the macaque was given the choice whether or not to participate.

The researchers note that when the monkeys were rewarded with a water treat, they set about the task without pause. This was not the case when they were rewarded with a water treat and punished with a puff of air to the face. In the latter scenario, the monkeys often hesitated.

Brain Regions Responsible for Motivation

There are two regions of the brain that play an integral role when it comes to motivation: the ventral striatum (VS) and the ventral pallidum (VP). Research has shown that disruptions between the two can result in apathy or, conversely, compulsive behavior.

In this experiment, the researchers found that during the second, more stressful scenario, activity in the VS rose while activity in the VP fell. Increased activity in the former could inform the monkey that a particular task is stressful, researchers explain. Meanwhile, decreased activity in the latter suggests neurons in the VS have “a potential inhibitory influence” on activity in the VP during aversive scenarios.

Interestingly, the team was able to modify this response by dampening brain connectivity between the VS and VP. Doing so essentially loosened the motivation brake, enabling the monkeys to start the task, even when it resulted in a puff of air to the face.

“This chemogenetic study provides causal evidence that the VS-VP pathway regulates the initiation of goal-directed behavior under aversive conditions while exerting minimal effects on outcome valuation,” the study’s authors wrote.

In other words, it does not impinge on the monkey's ability to weigh the pros and cons of carrying out the task, but it does affect their ability to initiate the task in the first place. Those who decided to go ahead with the task despite the puff of air in the face did so with less hesitation.

What Are The Real-World Implications?

All but the most motivated of us can probably imagine a time when we have struggled to drum up the motivation to complete an unpleasant task, whether that is revising for an exam or rewriting a CV. However, some people struggle with a particularly severe lack of motivation, called avolition, which can make it difficult to perform even simple tasks, such as showering.

Avolition is not apathy (which is tied to a lack of interest and enthusiasm), nor is it laziness (which involves a choice). Avolition encompasses a sense of paralysis and the inability to start or complete an activity the person knows they need to perform, and is often associated with conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, and Parkinson’s disease.

The scientists hope that by deepening our understanding of the biological mechanisms behind motivation, the study lays the groundwork for future research seeking effective treatment for avolition.

Read More: Around 25 Percent of Your Mental Health Risk Is Tied to Your Personality

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
young girl holding gold and brown striped cat, with scared look on its face.
Do Animals Think and Feel Like Us? Most People Say Feeling Yes — Thinking No
notebook with new years resolutions written at the top, followed by a numbered list and pen.
Why Feeling Uncertain About Your Resolutions Might Actually Help You Succeed
woman with hands on her head in bed with a santa hat, fatigued
Post-Party Depression: Why Holiday Socializing Can Feel Like a Hangover
Patient receiving medical results
Why We Sometimes Avoid the Truth — and Other Times Can’t Stop Seeking It
Illustration of a neuron in the brain
When the Mind Goes Blank — What Happens When Your Brain Briefly Goes Offline
young siblings playing video games
Childhood Games Like Super Mario Bros. Can Boost Happiness and Reduce Burnout
Happy family sitting around a table at Christmas
Smiling Through the Holidays Can Instantly Change How People See You
driver swearing at other cars
Swearing May Unlock Strength You Didn’t Know You Had
gray rat sniffing the air
Highly-Stressed Rats Sought Puffs of Cannabis to Relax
Turning down the music knob in a car
Why Your Brain Forces You to Turn Down the Music When Driving Gets Stressful
brain scan in era 1
Your Brain Has Five Ages — And They Shape How You Think for Life
Couple shocked at a movie
Wincing at Movies? Your Brain Might Be Re-Creating the Pain

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe