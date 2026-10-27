Low-Dose Aspirin May Reduce Dementia Risk by 70 Percent in Older Adults With a Specific Genetic Profile

A familiar bottle in the medicine cabinet can become something different when scientists discover new details about what’s inside. Aspirin has been around for generations, yet researchers are still investigating how its effects vary from person to person — and whether those differences could matter for the aging brain.

A new genetic analysis, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, offers a promising but complicated clue. Among older adults with a particular genetic profile, those assigned low-dose aspirin developed dementia less often than those receiving a placebo. But that same group also experienced more serious bleeding, making the finding a question for future research rather than a reason to reach for a tablet.

“Previous trials found aspirin didn’t prevent dementia when everyone was considered together. Our findings suggest there may be more to the story,” said lead researcher Peter Fransquet in a press release.

How Genetics Could Change the Aspirin and Dementia Debate

The research examined genetic data from more than 13,500 participants in ASPREE, short for Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly.

The original trial found no evidence that daily low-dose aspirin prevented dementia across its older adult population. The new analysis asked whether that overall result might conceal different responses among people with different genetic characteristics.

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The strongest signal involved genetic variations associated with platelet count. Researchers ranked participants using a platelet-related genetic score, then compared dementia outcomes between the aspirin and placebo groups.

Among the people in the highest-scoring 20 percent, dementia developed in 1 percent of aspirin recipients, compared with 3.3 percent of placebo recipients — approximately a 70 percent lower relative risk.

“In people with this particular genetic profile, we saw substantially fewer cases of dementia among those taking aspirin. It raises the possibility that genetics could one day help us identify who may benefit from a preventative treatment, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach,” explained Fransquet.

Read More: 5 Recent Dementia Research Advances — From Blood Tests and Lithium to Lifestyle Changes

Why Blood Platelets Could Matter for Brain Health

Platelets help blood clot, and aspirin reduces their ability to stick together. Scientists have previously connected platelet activation and clumping with dementia, although the importance of overall platelet count has been harder to establish.

The new findings give researchers another route to explore, but they do not establish exactly how aspirin might influence dementia development in this group.

“What’s particularly interesting is that the signal wasn’t linked to the established genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Instead, it’s pointing us towards platelet biology and gives us a new avenue to investigate,” said Fransquet.

This new avenue could eventually help scientists investigate who responds to preventative treatments, alongside the separate question of who is most likely to develop dementia.

Aspirin’s Bleeding Risk Complicates the Potential Benefit

The percentages of the study tell two stories. Alongside fewer dementia diagnoses, major bleeding occurred in 4.4 percent of aspirin recipients in the genetic subgroup, compared with 2.1 percent receiving the placebo.

In absolute terms, the dementia difference was 2.3 percentage points, while the increase in major bleeding was also 2.3 percentage points. These are different medical outcomes, so matching numbers do not mean the benefits and harms cancel each other out.

What they do show is that more research is required, with the team still needing to reproduce the finding and conduct a trial specifically enrolling people with this genetic profile. Until then, the analysis does not yet establish a new dementia-prevention treatment.

“People shouldn’t start taking aspirin to prevent dementia on the basis of this study without consulting with their doctor, particularly given the increased risk of serious bleeding,” concluded Fransquet.

Read More: Taking Vitamin D Daily Was Associated With Better Cognitive Performance in Those at Risk of Alzheimer's and Dementia

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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