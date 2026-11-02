Lost Recordings From 1935 Reveal the Voices and Stories of Louisiana Creole Speakers

In 1935, Lorenzo Dow Turner, a pioneering Black linguist and academic, recorded Louisiana Creole speakers, preserving this rare language. While it was commonly used in New Orleans in the early 20th century, it slowly fell out of use there and was almost unheard of in the city by the 1950s, according to new research from the University of Cambridge.

Today, Louisiana Creole is at risk of extinction, and Turner's recordings may be the earliest spoken-word recordings of the language and a key to preserving it. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have analyzed the recordings and caught a rare glimpse into the lives of Louisianans of color and the stories they had to tell.

The research has been published in Language Documentation & Description.

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How Louisiana Creole Formed

Lorenzo Dow Turner. Photo by A. P. Bedou. (Image Credit: Amistad Research Center, Tulane University)

According to the study, Louisiana Creole stems from French, but it has its own structure, grammar rules, and distinct phrases and words. The language began to take root during the 18th century among colonists, French slavers, enslaved peoples, mainly from West Africa, and their descendants, as well as free people of color.

Louisiana was a cultural melting pot at this time, and it created what Oliver Mayeux, a researcher from the University of Cambridge, describes as a "linguistic pressure cooker.”

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“Africans with little common language were forced onto plantations where French was the language of administration,” said Mayeux in a press release. “Everybody is learning approximations of French and then approximations of approximations. Quite quickly, a new language is born.”

As the language continued to grow, Caribbean exiles who had escaped the Haitian Revolution adopted it, as did Acadians — descendants of French colonists in the Acadia region of Canada who had been exiled.

Studying Turner’s Recordings

Besides Turner’s recordings, folklorist Alan Lomax recorded pieces of Creole songs in rural Louisiana in 1934 and 1937. Turner’s recordings, however, provide researchers with valuable information that has been harder to come by in the past.

“Turner’s lost recordings contain far more linguistic diversity than the texts we relied upon until now. This is the language of the levees and cane fields. The language that drifted out from French Quarter saloons along with early jazz music at the turn of the last century,” Mayeux, whose grandfather also spoke Creole and French, said.

Turner was from North Carolina and, as a linguist, had studied Gullah speakers in South Carolina and Georgia. Mayeux believes Turner may also have been interested in studying Louisiana Creole and recorded his tapes as part of a research project. Unfortunately, Mayeux thinks, the project never received funding, though Turner would later go on to study African roots in the languages of the New World.

After tracking down the recordings, which the Archives of Traditional Music at Indiana University had digitized, Mayeux and team were able to start uncovering who Turner had spoken to.

Who Is On Turner’s Tapes?

Photo of Mrs Emma Benoit, supplied by her great-granddaughter Valencia Pradier-Linton. (Image Credit: Valencia Pradier-Linton)

During their research, the team found that Turner spoke with an array of people and relied on networking to find his interviewees and a reliable place to record.

“Turner relied on a network of Black doctors and intellectuals in New Orleans and out in the country. The physicians found him Creole-speaking interviewees and let him record in their offices. These were trusted spaces for the participants during the era of Jim Crow segregation and, crucially, were wired for electricity,” Mayeux said.

All of the interviewees were Black and mostly middle-aged to elderly. They were likely born during the 19th century at the height of the language. The interviewees included a sharecropper named Emma Benoit, who was born in 1868. The team even found Benoit’s great-granddaughter to learn more about her.

Another was a former police officer named George Doyle, who once worked in New Orleans before segregation. Mayeux recounted that the most lively interview came from a woman named Odelia Edmond, who recounted all her time as a mischievous youngster.

“Edmond is an extraordinary character,” said Mayeux. “I found a newspaper record from when she was arraigned for battery. She had a husband who was murdered, after which she remarried. In the recording, she says, ‘I was so glad when they killed him.’"

A Rare Language

Only a few thousand native Louisiana Creole speakers remain; according to the study, many are elderly. A small movement of young Louisianans has been teaching themselves the language and uploading it to social media.

“Young people are learning Creole to connect with the richness of their heritage, helping them discover a distinct identity in an increasingly [homogenized] world,” added Mayeux.

“Many are grandchildren of native speakers, yet their parents never knew the language. This three-generation pattern of linguistic reconnection is something you see with a lot of [minoritized] languages around the world. One of my friends cried when I played him Turner’s recordings,” Mayeux said.

Turner may not have been able to fully study his recordings at the time, but they have helped researchers better understand and appreciate this important piece of heritage.

“Hearing these, the first known recorded spoken voices of our ancestors, ignites a passion that feels almost compulsory, or at the very least, as though it were incumbent upon us to reclaim this linguistic heritage,” Clif St. Laurent, an activist and Louisiana Creole educator, said in the press release.

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