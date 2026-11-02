skip to main content

Lost Recordings From 1935 Reveal the Voices and Stories of Louisiana Creole Speakers

Learn more about Louisiana Creole, how it developed, and the researchers' tapes that are helping preserve this rare language. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 4 min read
Follow on Google
Street signs in New Orleans
​Street signs in New Orleans, not associated with the study. (Image Credit: Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

In 1935, Lorenzo Dow Turner, a pioneering Black linguist and academic, recorded Louisiana Creole speakers, preserving this rare language. While it was commonly used in New Orleans in the early 20th century, it slowly fell out of use there and was almost unheard of in the city by the 1950s, according to new research from the University of Cambridge.

Today, Louisiana Creole is at risk of extinction, and Turner's recordings may be the earliest spoken-word recordings of the language and a key to preserving it. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have analyzed the recordings and caught a rare glimpse into the lives of Louisianans of color and the stories they had to tell.

The research has been published in Language Documentation & Description.

Read More: What Is the Origin Story of Language? Our Ancient Ancestors May Have Developed Communication Rapidly

How Louisiana Creole Formed

photo of Lorenzo Dow Turner

Lorenzo Dow Turner. Photo by A. P. Bedou.

(Image Credit: Amistad Research Center, Tulane University)

According to the study, Louisiana Creole stems from French, but it has its own structure, grammar rules, and distinct phrases and words. The language began to take root during the 18th century among colonists, French slavers, enslaved peoples, mainly from West Africa, and their descendants, as well as free people of color.

Louisiana was a cultural melting pot at this time, and it created what Oliver Mayeux, a researcher from the University of Cambridge, describes as a "linguistic pressure cooker.”

Discover Magazine Logo

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2)

Have an account? log in

Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism.

checkmarkExplore All Options

“Africans with little common language were forced onto plantations where French was the language of administration,” said Mayeux in a press release. “Everybody is learning approximations of French and then approximations of approximations. Quite quickly, a new language is born.”

As the language continued to grow, Caribbean exiles who had escaped the Haitian Revolution adopted it, as did Acadians — descendants of French colonists in the Acadia region of Canada who had been exiled.

Studying Turner’s Recordings

Besides Turner’s recordings, folklorist Alan Lomax recorded pieces of Creole songs in rural Louisiana in 1934 and 1937. Turner’s recordings, however, provide researchers with valuable information that has been harder to come by in the past.

“Turner’s lost recordings contain far more linguistic diversity than the texts we relied upon until now. This is the language of the levees and cane fields. The language that drifted out from French Quarter saloons along with early jazz music at the turn of the last century,” Mayeux, whose grandfather also spoke Creole and French, said.

Turner was from North Carolina and, as a linguist, had studied Gullah speakers in South Carolina and Georgia. Mayeux believes Turner may also have been interested in studying Louisiana Creole and recorded his tapes as part of a research project. Unfortunately, Mayeux thinks, the project never received funding, though Turner would later go on to study African roots in the languages of the New World.

After tracking down the recordings, which the Archives of Traditional Music at Indiana University had digitized, Mayeux and team were able to start uncovering who Turner had spoken to.

Who Is On Turner’s Tapes?

Emma Broussard

Photo of Mrs Emma Benoit, supplied by her great-granddaughter Valencia Pradier-Linton.

(Image Credit: Valencia Pradier-Linton)

During their research, the team found that Turner spoke with an array of people and relied on networking to find his interviewees and a reliable place to record.

“Turner relied on a network of Black doctors and intellectuals in New Orleans and out in the country. The physicians found him Creole-speaking interviewees and let him record in their offices. These were trusted spaces for the participants during the era of Jim Crow segregation and, crucially, were wired for electricity,” Mayeux said.

All of the interviewees were Black and mostly middle-aged to elderly. They were likely born during the 19th century at the height of the language. The interviewees included a sharecropper named Emma Benoit, who was born in 1868. The team even found Benoit’s great-granddaughter to learn more about her.

Another was a former police officer named George Doyle, who once worked in New Orleans before segregation. Mayeux recounted that the most lively interview came from a woman named Odelia Edmond, who recounted all her time as a mischievous youngster.

“Edmond is an extraordinary character,” said Mayeux. “I found a newspaper record from when she was arraigned for battery. She had a husband who was murdered, after which she remarried. In the recording, she says, ‘I was so glad when they killed him.’"

A Rare Language

Only a few thousand native Louisiana Creole speakers remain; according to the study, many are elderly. A small movement of young Louisianans has been teaching themselves the language and uploading it to social media.

“Young people are learning Creole to connect with the richness of their heritage, helping them discover a distinct identity in an increasingly [homogenized] world,” added Mayeux.

“Many are grandchildren of native speakers, yet their parents never knew the language. This three-generation pattern of linguistic reconnection is something you see with a lot of [minoritized] languages around the world. One of my friends cried when I played him Turner’s recordings,” Mayeux said.

Turner may not have been able to fully study his recordings at the time, but they have helped researchers better understand and appreciate this important piece of heritage.

“Hearing these, the first known recorded spoken voices of our ancestors, ignites a passion that feels almost compulsory, or at the very least, as though it were incumbent upon us to reclaim this linguistic heritage,” Clif St. Laurent, an activist and Louisiana Creole educator, said in the press release.

Read More: Here’s How Language Changes Through Human Contact, According to Genetics

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
a collection of images for this week's top stories

Wearable Device Could Transmit Smell Over the Internet, Low Dose Aspirin May Reduce Dementia Risk, and 2.8 Million Eels Gather Around an Underwater Volcano

Jade green and orange cup with Lycurgus holding it up

Glassworkers Crack the Ancient Mystery of a 1,600-Year-Old Color-Changing Roman Cup

Historical painting of people skating and gathering on a frozen waterway beside snow-covered village buildings.

Diaries Reveal 55 Severe Winters in 100 Years During Transylvania’s Little Ice Age

dog paw print in a red brick

4,000-Year-Old Dog Paw Prints Discovered on a Mud Brick in a Burned Bronze Age House in Turkey

a collection of images from this week's top stories

Thousands of Snakes Close an Illinois Road, a Mysterious Space Object in a Farmer's Field, and an Update on the Flesh-Eating Screwworm

rocky outcrops of the Klipdrift Complex

Rare Antelope Proteins Linked to 60,000-Year-Old Ochre Point to Hidden Aspects of Early Human Behavior

Shég’ Xdaltth’i’ site with Alaskan range in the background

13,800-Year-Old Alaskan Base Camp Reveals Rare Diamond-Shaped Stone Tools and Other Ancient Artifacts 

Skeleton inside of the sarcophagus

A Mysterious Skeleton in a Roman Sarcophagus May Be One of Westminster Abbey’s Medieval Abbots

footprints in the sand at White Sands National Park

America's Earliest Known Humans Saw Dramatic Climate Changes Unfold Within a Few Generations 

Reconstruction of an old Roman fort

Roman Fort Found in Wales May Be Linked to Legendary Emperor Magnus Maximus 

neanderthal scapula with hole

A 75,000-Year-Old Neanderthal May Be the Earliest Known Victim of a Wooden Spear Attack 

diver exploring shipwreck

A 4,700-Year-Old Shipwreck Hailed as the World’s Oldest May Have Carried Goats and Been Bound for Troy

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe