skip to main content

Long COVID May Injure the Brain's Dopamine System, the First Images of Shackleton's Last Ship, and A New Species of Monkey Discovered

Discover the top stories from July 11 to July 17, 2026, including new details about the effects of long COVID and ​an elusive orange-faced ​monkey species.

Written byAnastasia Scott, Stephanie Edwards, Monica Cull, and Jack Knudson
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
a collection of images for the weekly stories featured

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Missed some of our top stories from the week? Check out our round-up below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from July 11 to July 17, 2026, include how long COVID may injure the brain's dopamine system, the first close-up images of Shackleton's last ship, a Roman guardian hidden near Hadrian's Wall, a new species of monkey identified in the Congo, when Voyager 1 will hit one light-day from Earth, and a strange hollow fossil that lead to a dinosaur discovery.

1. Long COVID May Affect Motivation and Memory by Injuring the Brain’s Dopamine System

brain neurons under the microscope

Neurons under the microscope in the brain. (Image Credit: peterschreiber.media/Shutterstock)

A new study, led by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, provides some of the most direct evidence yet that long COVID affects the brain's dopamine system, building on earlier work from the same team that had found inflammation in these same regions.

Read More: Long COVID May Affect Motivation and Memory by Injuring the Brain’s Dopamine System

2. First Close-Up Images of Quest, Ernest Shackleton's Last Ship, Reveal Ghost Nets Covering the Wreck

A dive produced the first close-up images of Quest, showing a wreck 64 years after it sank. Its bow, deck sections, and several portholes remain visible, along with a fallen mast, damaged areas, abandoned fishing nets, and marine life growing across the ship.

Read More: First Close-Up Images of Quest, Ernest Shackleton's Last Ship, Reveal Ghost Nets Covering the Wreck

3. Archaeologist Turns Over a Stone and Finds a Roman Guardian Hidden Near Hadrian’s Wall for 1,600 Years

the genius relief statue found near Hadrian

Genius relief (Image Courtesy of The Vindolanda Trust)

On June 16, 2026, an archaeologist was kneeling inside the remains of a fourth-century barracks when an oddly rounded flagstone caught his attention. He loosened it, turned it over, and found a face staring back at him.

Carved into the sandstone was a Roman figure sealed beneath the barracks floor for roughly 16 centuries. It held a cornucopia in one hand and a shallow offering dish in the other, clues that would soon identify it as a Genius, a protective spirit associated with a household or place.

Read More: Archaeologist Turns Over a Stone and Finds a Roman Guardian Hidden Near Hadrian’s Wall for 1,600 Years

4. A New Orange-Faced Monkey Was Discovered Deep in the Congo — and It May Already Be Endangered

You’re a scientist working in the Congo Basin, one of the world’s largest rainforests, when a flash of orange catches your eye. You assume it’s nothing new, since finding a new mammal in a place where gorillas, chimpanzees, and dozens of monkey species have been studied for generations seems impossible.

Yet what you actually saw was an elusive monkey that has been photographed only in glimpses and known mostly by local communities as “the branch shaker.”

Read More: A New Orange-Faced Monkey Was Discovered Deep in the Congo — and It May Already Be Endangered

5. As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

According to NASA, Voyager 1 is traveling at about 38,026.79 mph relative to the sun, making it the first human-made object to leave our Solar System and enter interstellar space. Though it’s been traveling at high speeds for about 50 years, the craft has not yet hit one light-day — the distance light travels in 24 hours — away from Earth.

However, NASA experts have officially calculated exactly when Voyager 1 will reach one light-day, and it’s closer than you think. On Nov. 18, 2026, at 2:16:07 a.m. PST, the craft will officially reach one light-day if all goes to plan.

Read More: As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

6. New Long-Necked Dinosaur Discovered in Thailand Thanks to Y-Shaped Fossil Filled With Hollow Cavities

A uniquely shaped bone has revealed that a certain long-necked dinosaur used to roam across Thailand. This dinosaur, Uragasaurus kalasinensis, belongs to a family of sauropods known as Mamenchisauridae; fossils from this group have rarely been unearthed outside of China, but the discovery of U. kalasinensis based on a single vertebra from northeastern Thailand shows that these Jurassic-era dinos may have been more widespread than initially believed.

Read More: New Long-Necked Dinosaur Discovered in Thailand Thanks to Y-Shaped Fossil Filled With Hollow Cavities


Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile
  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile
  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Euclid view of the horsehead nebula

We’ve Barely Mapped the Observable Universe — but Human Curiosity Is Driving the Biggest Maps Ever Made

Researching the deaths of the Medici brothers

A Medici Duke's 1587 Death Fueled Centuries of Poisoning Rumors, Now Ancient DNA Points to Malaria

professor holding an ancient roman statue

Archaeologist Turns Over a Stone and Finds a Roman Guardian Hidden Near Hadrian’s Wall for 1,600 Years

space probe voyager 1 in space

As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

Dinosaur fossil bones from an Edmontosaurus annectens monodominant bonebed

T. Rex Tooth Marks Emerged From a Wyoming Bonebed of 3,000 Fossils, Along With One Deceptive Bite

gray meteorite fragment

Meteorite That Crashed Into New Jersey Home Offers Chemical Clues on the Origins of Life 

Sunken ship in murky water

First Close-Up Images of Quest, Ernest Shackleton's Last Ship, Reveal Ghost Nets Covering the Wreck

Murals of 10K-2 showing scribe portrait of the king

Ancient Maya Mathematician "White-Chested Fox" Receives First Known Credit for Formula Linking Venus and Mars

Pluto in space

Six Giant Landslides Discovered Along Pluto's Craters Highlight the Dwarf Planet's Changing Surface 

Valley of Kings in Egypt

A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

various gold jewels and artifacts

First Ancient DNA Analysis of the Iron Age Golden Man Suggests Elite Status Was Passed Down Through Family Lines

medieval church ruins

Sweden’s Medieval Graves Placed Children With Unrelated Adults, Including Infant Girls Buried Among Men

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe