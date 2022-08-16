Why Is Your Dog Shaking? Full Guide

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are many reasons why a dog might shake, and it's important to determine the cause as soon as possible. In this full guide, we will go over all of the possible reasons a dog might be shaking and what you can do about it. Some causes might require medical attention, while others can be treated with simple at-home remedies. If your dog is shaking, don't panic! We've got you covered.

What causes shaking in dogs?

There are many potential causes of shaking in dogs, and it is important to work with your veterinarian to determine the underlying cause of your dog's shaking. Shaking can be caused by pain, fear, anxiety, stress, excitement, or even just being cold.

It is also important to rule out any medical causes of shaking such as seizures or vestibular disease. If your dog is shaking and you are unsure of the cause, it is always best to err on the side of caution and seek veterinary care.

To Dry Off

Shaking to dry off is one of the most common reasons why dogs shake. After they've been playing in the water, their fur will be wet and heavy. Shaking will help them dry off quickly and get back to their normal activities.

If your dog is shaking to dry off, obviously you don't need to do anything special. Just wait for them to finish and then towel them off if necessary. You may also want to give them a drink of water and some food to refuel.

Stress and Anxiety

Shaking for stress and anxiety can look very different from dog to dog. Some may shake constantly, while others may only do it occasionally.

If your dog is shaking from stress or anxiety, there are a few things you can do to help. The most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for your dog. You may also want to try some relaxation techniques like massage or aromatherapy. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed.

Pain

Shaking from pain can look very different depending on what is causing the pain. Some dogs may shake constantly, while others may only do it occasionally.

If your dog is shaking from pain, there are a few things you can do to help. The most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for your dog. You may also want to try some relaxation techniques like massage or aromatherapy. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed.

Ear Problems

Shaking from ear problems can look very different depending on what is causing the problem. Some dogs may shake constantly, while others may only do it occasionally.

If your dog is shaking from ear problems, there are a few things you can do to help. The most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for your dog. You may also want to try some relaxation techniques like massage or aromatherapy. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed. You may also want to take them to the vet for a check-up.

Poisoning

Shaking from poisoning can look very different depending on what is causing the poisoning and obviously requires medical attention. Even after treatment, some dogs may shake constantly, while others may only do it occasionally.

If your dog is shaking from poisoning, the most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for your dog. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed. You may also want to check in with your vet if symptoms worsen.

Low Blood Sugar

Shaking as a symptom of low blood sugar requires the attention of a vet. After treatment, if your dog is shaking from low blood sugar, the most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for your dog. You may also want to try some relaxation techniques like massage or aromatherapy. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed. You may also want to take them to the vet for a check-up.

Canine Distemper

If your dog is shaking from canine distemper, see your vet right away. While there is no cure, there are medications to help manage symptoms, so make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed. You may also want to take them to the vet for a check-up.

Age-Related Shaking

Shaking can be a common sign of aging in dogs. As dogs get older, their muscles and bones may weaken, which can cause them to shake. This shaking is usually harmless and does not require any treatment. However, if your dog is shaking excessively or if you are concerned about their health, you should take them to the vet for a check-up.

Generalized Tremor Syndrome

Generalized tremor syndrome (GTS) is a condition that causes your dog to shake uncontrollably. The cause of GTS is unknown, but it is thought to be related to problems with the brain or nervous system. Dogs with GTS may shake all over their body, or just in certain parts of their body.

If your dog has GTS, there are a few things you can do to help. The most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for your dog. You may also want to try some relaxation techniques like massage or aromatherapy. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed. You may also want to take them to the vet for a check-up.

Seizures

Seizures in dogs can look very different depending on what is causing them. Some dogs may shake uncontrollably, while others may just stare off into space. Some dogs may also have muscle spasms or drool excessively.

If your dog is prone to having seizures, they should already be under a treatment plan from your vet. Follow that plan. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed.

Excitement

Shaking from excitement can look very different depending on what is causing the problem. Some dogs may shake uncontrollably, while others may just wag their tail excessively. Some dogs may also bark or jump around.

If your dog is shaking from excitement, the most important thing is to provide a calm and safe environment for them. You may also want to try some relaxation techniques like massage or aromatherapy. If your dog is on medication, make sure you continue to give them their medication as prescribed. You may also want to take them to the vet for a check-up.

What can you do to help a shaking dog?

If your dog is shaking due to fear or anxiety, there are some things that you can do to help them feel more comfortable. Try to create a safe and calm environment for your dog, and avoid anything that may trigger their fear or anxiety.

If your dog is shaking due to excitement or cold temperatures, there are also some things that you can do to help. For example, if it is cold outside, make sure your dog has a warm place to stay inside. If your dog is shaking due to excitement, try to tire them out with a long walk or play session before the event that is making them excited.

When should you be concerned about your dog's shaking?

If your dog is shaking and you are unsure of the cause, it is always best to seek veterinary care. Additionally, if your dog is shaking and also showing other signs of illness such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, or lack of appetite, it is important to seek veterinary care right away.

If your dog's shaking is severe or persistent, this can also be a cause for concern and you should seek veterinary care. Shaking that is accompanied by seizures, paralysis, or difficulty breathing is a medical emergency and you should seek veterinary care immediately.

How can I help my dog when he shakes from anxiety and stress?

If your dog is shaking from anxiety or stress, there are a few things you can do to help him feel better. First, try to identify what is causing the shaking. If it is something specific like a loud noise or being in a new place, try to remove your dog from the situation if possible.

If the shaking is generalized and not caused by a specific trigger, there are still things you can do to help your dog feel more comfortable. Try giving him a cozy place to relax, like his bed or a quiet room where he can feel safe. You can also try calming techniques like petting or playing soft music. If your dog's shaking is severe, talk to your veterinarian about other options that may help, such as medication.

Final Thoughts on Why is Your Dog Shaking? Full Guide

Now that you know a little more about why your dog might be shaking, you can start to look for solutions. If your dog is shaking due to anxiety, try one of the calming products listed above. If your dog is shaking due to pain or inflammation, try one of the joint supplements listed above. And if your dog is shaking for any other reason, be sure to consult with your veterinarian.