Why Does Your Dog Smell like Fish? How to Make Your Pup Smell Good

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are known for their powerful sense of smell. But sometimes, that sense can work against them – especially when their owners don't know how to make their pup smell good. If your dog smells like fish, there are a few things you can do to help him out.

In this article, we will discuss more about how to make your pup smell good. There are some surprising causes for a fishy smelling dog, and today we're sharing some options to help make your dog smell better.

High Fiber Foods for Dogs That Smell Like Fish

Why does your dog smell like fish?

If your dog has been swimming, he may have picked up the scent of chlorine or other chemicals from the pool. Or, if he's been rolling in something stinky (like, you know, dead fish), that could be the cause of the fishy smell.

If your dog's anal glands are not being expressed on their own, it is possible that he has an impacted gland. Alternatively, if there is a blockage in his natural drainage system, the feces will back up and cause stinky gas to accumulate in his rectum. This gas can seep out and make your dog's fur smell bad.

If your dog has any allergies, they may also contribute to a fishy smell. Allergies can cause excessive licking, which can lead to a build-up of bacteria on the skin. This bacteria can cause an unpleasant odor.

There are a few things you can do to help make your pup smell good again. First, give him a good bath with a dog-safe shampoo. You may also want to try using a deodorizing spray or wipe between baths. If your dog has allergies, talk to your veterinarian about treatment options.

Finally, have your dog's anal glands expressed on a regular basis. This will help to prevent any build-up of stinky gas in his rectum.

What Are Dog's Anal Glands?

Anal glands, also known as anal sacs, are tiny pouches located on either side of your dog's anus. These sacs contain specialized sweat glands that release a noxious smelling secretion that serves as a perfume identifier for your dog.

When your dog defecates, these fluids travel onto the feces and tell other dogs important chemical information. This explains why your dog is so interested in other dogs' excrement, not to mention the tail sniffing that occurs when two dogs run into each other.

Dogs also “exhale” their anal sacs when scared, which is quite natural but has a distinct odor. Anal gland secretions have a unique fragrance that many people compare to fish. If your dog smells like fish, there's probably a problem with their anal glands.

Does fish oil make dogs smell like fish?

Oh yeah, fish oil can make dogs smell like fish. This is because the oil is derived from fish and contains omega-three fatty acids. When applied to the skin, it can seep through the pores and leave a fishy odor.

Fish oil is often used to treat allergies in dogs, so if your dog has allergies, this may be the cause of the fishy smell. Talk to your veterinarian about other treatment options for allergies if you are concerned about the fishy smell.

Can I give my dog a bath if he smells like fish?

Yes, you can bathe your dog if he smells like fish. Use a dog-safe shampoo and avoid getting water in his ears. After the bath, dry your dog off thoroughly and brush his fur. You may also want to use a deodorizing spray or wipe to help combat the fishy smell.

If your dog has allergies, talk to your veterinarian about treatment options. Allergies can cause excessive licking, which can lead to a build-up of bacteria on the skin. This bacteria can cause an unpleasant odor.

What should I do if my dog smells like fish?

There are a few things you can do to help make your pup smell good again. First, give him a good bath with a dog-safe shampoo. You may also want to try using a deodorizing spray or wipe between baths. If your dog has allergies, talk to your veterinarian about treatment options.

Can high fiber dog foods help my dog stop smelling like fish?

Yes, high fiber dog foods can help your dog stop smelling like fish. The fiber will bind to the fishy oils and help remove them from your dog's fur. You may also want to add a probiotic to your dog's diet to help improve his gut health and reduce the amount of gas he produces.

Probiotics can be found in yogurt, cottage cheese, and some fermented foods. You can also purchase them in supplement form from your local pet store.

How do food allergies cause your dog to smell like fish?

If your dog has any allergies, they may also contribute to a fishy smell. Allergies can cause excessive licking, which can lead to a build-up of bacteria on the skin. This bacteria can cause an unpleasant odor.

There are a few things you can do to help make your pup smell good again. First, give him a good bath with a dog-safe shampoo. You may also want to try using a deodorizing spray or wipe between baths. If your dog has allergies, talk to your veterinarian about treatment options.

What are the signs that my dog's anal glands are backed up?

There are a few signs that your dog's anal glands may be backed up. These include scooting, licking their bottom, or having a fishy smell. If you notice any of these signs, take your dog to the vet for an examination. The vet can express the glands and help relieve the discomfort.

How often should I have my dog's anal glands expressed?

Your vet will be able to recommend how often you should have your dog's anal glands expressed. This will depend on the individual dog and the severity of the problem. In general, it is recommended to have them done every few months.

How to Switch Dog to New Food When Your Dog Smells Like Fish

If you're concerned about your dog's fishy smell, you may be thinking about switching his food. When switching foods, it's important to do so slowly to avoid upset stomach. Start by mixing a small amount of the new food with your dog's current food. Gradually increase the amount of new food while decreasing the old food until your dog is only eating the new food.

If you're having trouble getting your dog to eat the new food, talk to your veterinarian about other options. They may be able to recommend a food that is easier for your dog to digest or a supplement that will help with the fishy smell.

So, What are some other causes of my dog smelling fishy?

There are a few other potential causes of your dog smelling fishy. These include diabetes, kidney disease, and certain types of infections. If your dog is otherwise healthy and you've ruled out dietary causes, it's best to consult with your veterinarian to determine the cause of the fishy odor.

In some cases, dog owners may notice that their pup smells fishy but there are no other symptoms present. This is most likely due to anal gland secretion, which can happen when a dog is nervous or excited. While this isn't necessarily cause for concern, it's always best to have your dog checked out by a vet to rule out any other potential problems.

So, why does your dog smell like fish? There could be several reasons, but the most likely cause is something that can be easily remedied. If you're concerned about your dog's fishy smell, be sure to talk to your vet to rule out any underlying health problems. In most cases, a few simple changes to your dog's diet or hygiene routine can help get rid of the fishy odor for good.

How to Choose the Best Dog Food for Dogs that Smell Like Fish

The best way to make your pup smell good is to feed them a high-quality diet. Just like with people, what goes in affects how they smell on the outside. If you've ever wondered why your dog smells like fish, it could be that they're eating food that contains fish oil or other seafood ingredients.

While there's nothing wrong with feeding your dog food that contains fish, if you're looking to eliminate the fishy smell, there are a few things you can do. First, try switching to a food that doesn't contain any fish ingredients. There are plenty of high-quality options available that will still provide your pup with all the nutrients they need.

If switching foods isn't an option, or if you're just looking for an additional way to help reduce the fishy smell, consider giving your dog a daily supplement of omega-3 fatty acids. This will help to improve their skin and coat health, which can also lead to a reduction in body odor.

You can also try giving your dog regular baths with a high-quality dog shampoo. This will help to remove any build-up of dirt, oil, and bacteria that could be causing the fishy smell. Be sure to choose a shampoo that is gentle and designed for dogs, as some human shampoos can be too harsh for their sensitive skin.

As you can see we’ve featured a handful of options for the best dog foods to give your dog to help get their anal glands draining properly, and in turn, helping the dog to stop smelling like fish. We hope that the list below with information will guide you forward in choosing the best dog food available for your dog today.

Image courtesy Pupper

Genuine ingredients, including all-natural fruits and vegetables and grain-free diets, were used to develop Fuel for optimal health and peak performance. They exclusively use the finest chicken with real veggies and all-natural components loaded with nutrients in this topper. For optimum effects, they recommend replacing 20% of your dog's diet with Fuel.

Dogs are negatively impacted by a poor diet in the same way as humans are. A diet that is unbalanced and lacks appropriate proportions of carbohydrates and other macronutrients increases the propensity of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Not only can a poor diet harm your dog's health, but it also provides them with the same sluggish and dissatisfied sensation that humans experience when eating poorly. As a result, your dog's energy levels may be low, forcing them to eat more — leading to an unhappy and unhealthy pet.

The health of your dog may be quite complicated and challenging to comprehend. Their goal is to provide dog owners with the information they need to make the best decision for their dogs.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Chicken-flavored CBD oil, which is created with Oregon hemp that has been cultivated to the highest standards, may aid in the rejuvenation of your dog. Each batch is produced using a refined broad-spectrum extract.

CBD oil is a relatively new product that has been found to help your dog live its best life possible. CBD oils are all-natural, handpicked GMP-certified American industrial hemp produced in the United States and guaranteed to be a hit with your dog.

Cannabis oils are extracted from the plant's flowers, leaves, stems, buds and roots. It's made with naturally extracted hemp oil and has 150 or 300 mg of strong, effective CBD oil in each bottle.

Take a dropper, fill it with oil, then insert it into the bottle. While the rubber end is squeezed and released, it refills back up as far as feasible from within the bottle. This should refill half of the dropper and provide you with a total of 1mls of oil.

Give one concentrated dose under the tongue for the greatest effects. It may also be used in food and drink, although it is not necessary.

3. Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chewy

Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a holistic approach to dog food that is based on the philosophy that dogs should eat as close to their ancestral diet as possible. This grain-free dry dog food is made with real meat, vegetables, and fruit. It is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food formula is designed to support the health of your dog. It is made with high-quality ingredients that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a great choice for dogs who are allergic to grains or who have sensitivities to other ingredients. This grain-free dry dog food is also a good choice for dogs who are on a weight-loss program or who need to maintain their weight.

4. Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food is a grain-free dry dog food that is made with real chicken as the first ingredient. This dry dog food also contains no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food formula is designed to support the health of your dog. It is made with high-quality ingredients that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food is a great choice for dogs who are allergic to grains or who have sensitivities to other ingredients. This grain-free dry dog food is also a good choice for dogs who are on a weight-loss program or who need to maintain their weight.

5. Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet

Image courtesy Chewy

Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet is a grain-free dry dog food that is made with real salmon as the first ingredient. This dry dog food also contains no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet formula is designed to support the health of your dog. It is made with high-quality ingredients that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet is a great choice for dogs who are allergic to grains or who have sensitivities to other ingredients. This grain-free dry dog food is also a good choice for dogs who are on a weight-loss program or who need to maintain their weight.

6. Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry is a grain-free dry dog food that is made with real chicken as the first ingredient. This dry dog food also contains no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry formula is designed to support the health of your dog. It is made with high-quality ingredients that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry is a great choice for dogs who are allergic to grains or who have sensitivities to other ingredients. This grain-free dry dog food is also a good choice for dogs who are on a weight-loss program or who need to maintain their weight.

7. Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management

Image courtesy Fromm Family

Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management is a grain-free dry dog food that is made with real chicken as the first ingredient. This dry dog food also contains no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management formula is designed to support the health of your dog. It is made with high-quality ingredients that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management is a great choice for dogs who are allergic to grains or who have sensitivities to other ingredients. This grain-free dry dog food is also a good choice for dogs who are on a weight-loss program or who need to maintain their weight.

8. Dr. Tim’s Grain-Free Kinesis Formula

Image courtesy Dr. Tim’s

Dr. Tim’s Grain-Free Kinesis Formula is a grain-free dry dog food that is made with real chicken as the first ingredient. This dry dog food also contains no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The Dr. Tim’s Grain-Free Kinesis Formula is designed to support the health of your dog. It is made with high-quality ingredients that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Dr. Tim’s Grain-Free Kinesis Formula is a great choice for dogs who are allergic to grains or who have sensitivities to other ingredients. This grain-free dry dog food is also a good choice for dogs who are on a weight-loss program or who need to maintain their weight.